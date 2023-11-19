Steve Kerr believes third quarter cost Warriors in latest loss

The Golden State Warriors lost their second straight game to the Oklahoma City Thunder and are mired in a six-game losing streak. The Warriors haven’t won since their Nov. 6 game against the Detroit Pistons. As such, Steve Kerr‘s team is on the precipice of a crisis and is drastically trying to right the ship.

When speaking to the media following Golden State’s latest defeat, Kerr revealed he thought the third quarter was where his team lost its foothold in the game despite forcing overtime. He noted how his team lost focus during the third, leading to four straight turnovers.

“It wasn’t overtime,” Kerr said. “I thought the game went wrong in the mid-third. We turned it over four straight times and completely lost our focus. The game went from like 15 to 6, and then we gave them life. A young talented team like that, if you let them off the hook, they’re going to make you pay, and that’s what happened.”

Oklahoma has been impressive to begin the new season. After successfully navigating a full roster rebuild, it looks ready to become playoff contenders in the West. However, the Warriors likely feel they should still have an advantage over the up-and-coming roster.

Kerr says the game went wrong in the third quarter when the Dubs "completely" lost focus 🔽 pic.twitter.com/GopelWh8Cy — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 19, 2023

Golden State’s loss came in spite of Andrew Wiggins snapping out of his shooting slump. The Warriors hope their veteran forward can provide a scoring spark moving forward and ease some pressure on Steph Curry.

Nevertheless, the focus will remain on snapping the current losing streak. The Warriors get another chance to enter the win column when they face the Houston Rockets on Monday.

