Steve Kerr baffled by missed LeBron James block call in Lakers loss

Kerr baffled by missed block call on LeBron in Lakers loss

There were a number of questionable calls in the Warriors' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA play-in game on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

But there was one that really stuck out to head coach Steve Kerr.

With 9:37 remaining in the game and the Lakers leading by six, Juan Toscano-Anderson drove to the basket and drew contact from LeBron James. James was jumping in the air as he made contact, but the call initially was ruled a charge on Toscano-Anderson. Kerr challenged the play and it was overturned, but it cost the Warriors their challenge and a critical timeout.

"I would do it 100 times out of 100," Kerr told 95.7 The Game's "Damon, Ratto and Kolsky" on Thursday. "It was one of the easiest calls to make I have ever seen in my life, and somehow they missed it. I've never seen a guy jump in the air a foot high and a foot to his left and draw a charge and then have the guy be rewarded for it.

"It was a ridiculous call. It was two free throws for Juan. It's at a crucial point in the game, We're down six, the game is slipping away, so it's an automatic play. But the cost of it, even though it was immediately overturned because it was a bad call, the cost of it is, I lose my timeout. ... Basically, I only had one timeout left for the last eight minutes of the game. Normally, I would have two left. You try to keep two for the last two minutes so you can advance the ball, all that stuff."

Kerr definitely has a point. It was an absurdly easy call to make and it felt like the only reason the whistle initially went the other way was because James was the one trying to draw the charge.

The call was overturned but the Warriors were unable to pull off the upset as James' 34-foot 3-pointer with 58 seconds remaining proved to be the difference in the Lakers' 103-100 win.

While the officials did eventually get that call right, there were a few other calls that went against the Warriors late, but the NBA's Last Two Minute Report sided with the officials.

In the end, it was the Warriors' sloppy second-half play that cost them a win over the Lakers and the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference playoff bracket. Now, they must beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at Chase Center to earn the No. 8 seed or else their season is over.

