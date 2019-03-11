Steve Kerr appears to be tired of Draymond Green doing … something (VIDEO)

The Golden State Warriors lost to the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, snapping an 18-game winning streak the Warriors had over the boys from Arizona. But the real intrigue came after the game as frustration ran across the faces on the Golden State bench.

With just 1:35 left in the fourth quarter, TV cameras caught Golden State coach Steve Kerr saying something about Draymond Green to assistant Mike Brown. It’s hard to make out what it is exactly, but Kerr said something to the effect of, “I’m so f****** tired of Draymond’s s*** …”

At that juncture in the game the Warriors were down by six points with just 95 seconds left, all in a game that was being played at Oracle.

It’s not clear whether Kerr was tired of something happening to Green, or something that Green was doing. My interpretation is that Kerr said “shooting” but I could be wrong.

In any case, emotions always run high when you’re losing to the team with the second-worst record in the NBA. The Suns beat Golden State, 115-111.