Steve Kerr on Andrew Wiggins: He’s taken a leap in these Playoffs

Kerith Burke: Kerr on Wiggins showing more emotion: “He’s a very mild-mannered guy, but he’s taken a leap in these playoffs in terms of his impact on the game defensively.” Kerr notes Wiggs’ 16 rebs in game four. “The biggest thing is he’s a two-way player.”

Source: Twitter @KerithBurke

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Steve Kerr on Brad Stevens: “He’s somebody who has figured out what he wants at this stage in his life…I know he has a lot more time for (his kids) now, which is important.” – 3:42 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Steve Kerr compares Steph Curry’s daily training to Roger Federer’s process that fosters sustained greatness: “There’s a routine that is not only disciplined, but it’s really enjoyed each day. There is a passion that comes with it and that’s what sustains it over time.” – 3:38 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Warriors coach Steve Kerr reflects on Klay Thompson’s ACL injury nearly three years later pic.twitter.com/AiL51U7M9Y – 3:35 PM

Kerith Burke @KerithBurke

Kerr on Wiggins showing more emotion: “He’s a very mild-mannered guy, but he’s taken a leap in these playoffs in terms of his impact on the game defensively.” Kerr notes Wiggs’ 16 rebs in game four. “The biggest thing is he’s a two-way player.” – 3:34 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Steph Curry is averaging more points in the Finals than the next 2 Warriors players combined.

34.3 — Steph

33.8 — Klay and Wiggins pic.twitter.com/MXSV10hUpq – 10:52 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“I’m not going to sit here and act like I was thrilled. I’m a competitor.”

“I don’t ever want our players to be happy if I take them out. Draymond is incredibly competitive.”

On Draymond Green, Steve Kerr and doing whatever it takes to win nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 8:05 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

new story @SInow: andrew wiggins is +123 in the playoffs, which is tied for the best plus/minus in the postseason. wrote about how he continues to be a barometer for the warriors in these finals: si.com/nba/2022/06/11… – 2:17 PM

Story continues

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

“… a coach has to make a big decision, in real time, that can galvanize a team toward a huge win, or splinter it into a dozen pieces.”

Steve Kerr did that in Game 4, joining a pantheon of bold moves.

✍️ by @David Aldridge

https://t.co/SxrXoz1Tzl pic.twitter.com/cX7jYRirzl – 2:16 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Jordan Poole deserve their flowers, too, for last night’s wild Warriors win in Game 4 of the NBA Finals nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:01 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Andrew Wiggins. Kevon Looney. Jordan Poole.

They were the support Steph Curry and the Warriors badly needed to win in Boston.

✍️ by @Anthony Slater

https://t.co/Syqm4Ewczp pic.twitter.com/cVuHVth7Yl – 1:50 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Andrew Wiggins impact in Game 4 was big. He did the small things and help the Warriors to grab a huge win. He was the guy behind Curry’s big night.

Story on his contribution in Game 4. #NBAFinals #GoldBlooded sdna.gr/mpasket/974862… – 12:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Warriors lineup with the best net rating this Finals (min 10 minutes):

Steph Curry

Klay Thompson

Jordan Poole

Andrew Wiggins

Kevon Looney pic.twitter.com/PabUsESz36 – 11:23 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Andrew Wiggins’ career rebounding average: 4.4. His rebounds per game in these playoffs: 7.3. His rebound total in the most important game of his life: 16.

Wiggins: “I want to win.” theathletic.com/3359888/2022/0… – 11:17 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

🏀 17 points

🏀 16 rebounds

🏀 Defensive powerhouse

@Sam Mitchell tells @Brian Geltzeiler why he’s always been impressed with Andrew Wiggins #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/4jxdWedMq7 – 11:14 AM

Brian Windhorst @WindhorstESPN

Now a 3-game series, Finals could come down to big men. Robert Williams’ health and how Steve Kerr is willing to manage Draymond Green: espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 10:11 AM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

New: Draymond Green is averaging just 4.3 PPG on 30 percent shooting in the NBA Finals. Steve Kerr decided to sit him down for key parts of the fourth quarter and that development is a bad sign for the Celtics in this series. masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 9:38 AM

JD Shaw @JShawNBA

NBA’s best from June 10:

– S. Curry: 43 pts, 10 reb, 4 ast

– J. Brown: 21 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast

– M. Smart: 18 pts, 5 ast, 4 stl

– K. Thompson: 18 pts, 2 reb, 2 blk

– A. Wiggins: 17 pts, 16 reb, +20

– R. Williams III: 7 reb, 12 reb, 2 blk

– D. Green: 2 pts, 9 reb, 8 ast, 4 stl – 9:05 AM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

From late Friday: John Thompson used to say that with 10 seconds left, he couldn’t poll his players to see what they wanted to do. Steve Kerr had to make a similar call w/the Finals in the balance, & sat Draymond Green in a key stretch. In @TheAthletic: bit.ly/3xptCfN – 9:00 AM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

I’ve always left wanting more after watching Andrew Wiggins because he’s so naturally talented, but last night the guy was huge. Had 11 boards in the second half — including a pair of offensive putbacks that changed the game.

2nd half rebounds:

Wiggins: 11

Celtics: 17 – 8:25 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

#Warriors have opened as a 3 1/2-point favorite for Game 5 Monday vs. #Celtics. Steph Curry now -135 for #NBAFinals MVP. Outlier odds for that award: Marcus Smart: 50-1. Andrew Wiggins 150-1. Interestingly, Robert Williams and Klay Thompson are both 200-1. – 5:44 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Draymond Green wasn’t thrilled to be pulled by Steve Kerr in the thick of the 4th as shooting struggles continues. He did come up with a big offensive rebound and assist late in a crucial possession espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:54 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“When you’re trying to win a championship, this is where everything matters and everyone matters.”

Draymond shouts out Juan Toscano-Anderson, Chris Chiozza and Gary Payton II for being in his ear and keeping him engaged when Steve Kerr took him out in the 4th quarter of Game 4 pic.twitter.com/vDLhkckX3O – 3:24 AM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

John Thompson used to say that with 10 seconds left, he couldn’t poll his players to decide what to do. It’s the life of a coach- and in Game 4 of the Finals, Steve Kerr made a gut call- & depended on mutual trust from his players. In ⁦@TheAthletic⁩: theathletic.com/3359846/2022/0… – 3:04 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Draymond Green and Steve Kerr are fueled by competitiveness, willing to whatever it takes to win.

That was their reaction to a key fourth-quarter decision in Game 4, and they aced their biggest test of the night nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 2:24 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Andrew Wiggins had as many rebounds as the entire Celtics team in the 4th quarter.

Wiggins also finished with more contested 2s on D than any Warriors player.

He’s come so far from the empty calories scorer in Minnesota. – 1:12 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LeBron James can be a free agent in 2023

Andrew Wiggins can be a free agent in 2023

Stephen Curry under contract in Golden State through 2026

Y’all have a good night ✌️🏾🤣😐 – 12:31 AM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Andrew Wiggins on his rebounding lust – averages far exceeding those of his career – this postseason:

‘I want to win.’ – 12:25 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

What has unlocked Andrew Wiggins’ rebounding?

Wiggins: “I want to win.”

He grabbed a game-high 16 rebounds to go with 17 points and was a +20 – 12:25 AM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Andrew Wiggins: “The moment he steps on the court, I think Steph’s going to be Steph.” – 12:23 AM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Never forget, in the biggest game of the season, Andrew Wiggins showed up. – 12:21 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Andrew Wiggins in his first NBA Finals series:

In Warriors wins: +39 (+19 G2, +20 G4)

In Warriors losses: -27 (-11 G1, -16 G3)

He counted 17 points, 16 rebounds and 7/17 FG in Game 4. Really valuable! #NBAFinals #GoldBlooded – 12:19 AM

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

Best players of the night, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating

Robert Williams: 14.58

Andrew Wiggins: 15.82

STEPHEN CURRY: 35.49 – 12:04 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Talking about Draymond not having best game but then coming up with two big plays on one late possession, Klay Thompson says Steve Kerr tells the team all the time that it doesn’t matter who plays, as long as the team wins. No one will remember who didn’t play when winning it all – 11:58 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Steve Kerr says he never wants a player happy about being taken out like when he took Green out in fourth with under eight minutes left. He said this is a tough series for Draymond to score but that Green has been doing other impactful and important things for the Warriors. – 11:52 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “He’s the ultimate competitor.” – 11:51 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake.”

Andrew Wiggins finished with a team-high 16 rebounds tonight, but it was Looney (11 rebounds) who sparked an incredible turnaround tonight on the glass for the Warriors. – 11:51 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake.” Looney played 17 minutes in G3, played 28 minutes in G4. – 11:49 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney, who was a plus-21 in 28 minutes: “He’s irreplaceable for us. He’s played in every game, and he’s a guy we count on. I didn’t play him enough in Game 3. That was my mistake.” – 11:49 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Steve Kerr on Kevon Looney: “He’s just irreplaceable for us.” – 11:48 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“Yeah, he was not happy,” Steve Kerr says of Steph Curry starting the fourth quarter on the bench – 11:47 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

Lol, @Monte Poole asked Steve Kerr about Steph Curry’s foot injury following his 43-point, 10-rebound performance.

“I think he was really laboring out there,” Kerr joked. “He really struggled.” – 11:45 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Steve Kerr calls Stephen Curry’s performance “stunning.” – 11:44 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Steve Kerr on Steph: “Just stunning. Boston has the best defense in the league…for Steph to take that pressure and still be able to defend. I think this is the strongest physically he’s ever been.” – 11:44 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry’s all-time performance: “Just stunning.” – 11:43 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Lost in the Steph-sanity… the 16 rebounds and all-around play from Andrew Wiggins was HUGE – 11:43 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Never would have predicted Andrew Wiggins being the Warriors second-best player in the postseason but here we are. – 11:39 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Wiggins went from being made a joke for his lack of rebounds and overall effort to selling out on defense every moment he was in the game and grabbing a career-best 16 rebounds on the road in a must-win Game 4 Finals game. Cannot give him enough credit for the job he’s done. – 11:38 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Also, props to Andrew Wiggins. Played like a beast on the glass. – 11:36 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

A 21-6 close for Golden State.

Boston went 2-12, (0-4 on 2’s) in the final 7:30.

Steph adds to a hall of fame scrapbook already overflowing…but Wiggins (17-16 rebounds +20) was brilliant.

The NBA Finals are 2-2…the C’s and Warriors separated by a single point (422-421) – 11:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

16 offensive rebounds to a team that played one big lineups almost the whole game.

Wiggins was also huge on the defensive glass for the Warriors. – 11:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors win 107-97. NBA Finals tied 2-2

Tatum – 23/11/6

Brown – 21 points

Smart – 18/4/5/4

White – 16 points

Celtics – 40% FGs

Celtics – 15-38 3Ps

Celtics – 16 TOs

Curry – 43/10/4

Thompson – 18 points

Wiggins – 17 pts, 16 rebs

GSW – 44% FGs

GSW – 15-43 3Ps

GSW – 16 TOs – 11:33 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Final: Warriors 107, Celtics 97

– A Stephen Curry production: 43 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and the muscle required to carry his teammates.

-Klay 18, Wiggins 17, Poole 14

-Series tied 2-2 and Warriors regain homecourt advantage – 11:32 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins turned in phenomenal performances. Klay Thompson made several big shots. And the warriors were terrific defensively throughout. Just a great win for Golden State – 11:32 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Andrew Wiggins was awesome tonight. Excellent defense all night on Jayson Tatum, a career-high 16 rebounds, and 17 points. Wiggins did everything the Warriors needed. – 11:32 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Andrew Wiggins in Game 4:

17 PTS

16 REB (!)

2 AST

+20 (!!)

The last player with a 15p/15r Finals game is Giannis. pic.twitter.com/8D1anw3Bqa – 11:31 PM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

Cannot say enough about Wiggins tonight on both ends. He sold out and gave his team everything he had. Phenomenal performance on the road to steal back homecourt advantage in the Finals. – 11:31 PM

Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob

Give Wiggins some credit too – he’s revamped his game and has clearly been GSW’s 2nd best player this playoff run. – 11:30 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics lose 107-97 after leading 91-86 with 7:32 left. GSW played elite defense and BOS had no response. Tatum 23, Brown 21, Smart 18, White 16; Curry 43, Thompson 18, Wiggins 17 and 16 rebs, Poole 14. – 11:30 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Give Steve Kerr credit for putting Draymond Green back in the game.

Green made 2 winning basketball plays with the offensive rebound and assist to Looney. – 11:28 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Kevon Looney (plus-19 in 28 minutes) and Andrew Wiggins (plus-15 in 42 minutes) have been absolutely huge for the Warriors tonight. Stephen Curry will (deservedly) get a lot of love, but Looney and Wiggins shouldn’t be overlooked. – 11:26 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Warriors second-best player in this game and this series: Andrew Wiggins. Heck of a game for him – 11:25 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Andrew Wiggins did his thing. Warriors needed every bit of his contributions – 11:25 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Steph Curry up to 38 points, 10 rebounds. Andrew Wiggins at 17 points, 15 rebounds. If the Warriors pull this out, they are the top two reasons. – 11:19 PM

Mark Deeks @MarkDeeksNBA

Andrew Wiggins levelled up tonight. Workhorse. – 11:17 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Steve Kerr is offense-defense subbing Draymond in crunch time. Amazing. – 11:16 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Steve Kerr going offense-defense with Draymond Green and Jordan Poole here. – 11:16 PM

Zach Kram @zachkram

Steve Kerr subbed Draymond in for one defensive possession, called timeout, and subbed him back out for Poole. Offense-defense with a star with nearly 4 minutes left! – 11:15 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr calls a timeout and pulls Draymond. Can’t make this stuff up. – 11:15 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

Steve Kerr going offense/defense with Jordan Poole back in for Draymond after the timeout. – 11:15 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Warriors get the defensive stop with Draymond Green, call timeout and put Jordan Poole back in the game. Offense, defense substitution from Steve Kerr. – 11:15 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Rob Williams is standing behind the huddle, so looks like Al Horford will close this game out after Williams looked to pull up lame a few minutes ago. Warriors bringing Draymond back in for Poole after Wiggins thrived at the four the last few minutes. – 11:13 PM

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050

Good for Wiggins, man. So much has been made about him settling into a complementary role on this Warriors team, but he’s been way more than that this postseason. He’s been their 2nd-best/most consistent player in these Finals, and they’d be in big trouble without him. – 11:12 PM

Adam Lauridsen @GSWFastBreak

We’re not talking enough about how hungry Wiggins looks out there. – 11:12 PM

Patrick Beverley @patbev21

That’s coaching. Adjustments. Steve Kerr. Brilliant – 11:11 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Major credit to Steve Kerr for leaving Draymond on the bench… Most important mins of the season and he’s not going by reputation – he going with the guys who have played well tonight and in this series.

Lots of coaches don’t have the stones to make that call – 11:11 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

This might be the best game Andrew Wiggins has ever played. I don’t care about the stats. He’s making every big play. – 11:10 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

this has been a big andrew wiggins game – 11:10 PM

Eric Smith @Eric__Smith

Wiggins. 14 reb

Maple Muscle – 11:10 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

Wiggins has stood up big-time tonight. Has done everything they’ve asked in terms of the little things.

(Obviously just some incredible Steph shit tonight too) – 11:10 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Wiggins at power forward has been big these last few minutes for Warriors – 11:08 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Wiggins has 14 rebounds – 11:08 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

dubs fans when steve kerr keeps steph on the bench too long to start the fourth pic.twitter.com/lEpGDxlqUK – 11:00 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Steve Kerr starting the fourth without Steph. Huge risk. – 10:54 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors lead 79-78 after three

Tatum – 18/9/3

Brown – 15 points

Smart – 14/4/5

White – 13 points

Celtics – 41.5% FGs

Celtics – 11-26 3Ps

Celtics – 12 TOs

Curry – 33/6/3

Wiggins – 13 points

Thompson – 10 points

Poole – 10 points

GSW – 42.3% FGs

GSW – 12-36 3Ps

GSW – 11 TOs – 10:53 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Keep Steph in, if you are Steve Kerr. Try to get a cushion in the first three min. If you do, sit him for two. If not, he’s gotta go the distance – 10:53 PM

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

#Celtics trail #Warriors 79-78 after 3Q. Closest game of the series. Tatum 20, Brown 15, Smart 14, White 13; Curry 33, Wiggins 13, Thompson 10, Poole 10. – 10:51 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins again the Celtics tonight pic.twitter.com/KYR6qEgtuz – 10:47 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Steve Kerr should allow Dray to start his podcast early. – 10:43 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

If Wiggins doesn’t attack Grant Williams downhill every possession.

Williams feet in mud. – 10:41 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

Steph Curry (19), Andrew Wiggins (11) and Jordan (10) Poole with 40 of Golden State’s 49 points.

Celtics with a tad more scoring help but Jayson Tatum (16), Jaylen Brown (12) and Derrick White (10) with 38 of team’s 54 points. – 10:23 PM

Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs

If the Warriors somehow win this title, which might require a miracle, whatever embers of the always stupid “Steph has so much help” narrative that remain will be doused with a waterfall. His two best teammates right now are Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney and it’s not close – 10:19 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

He’ll never do it but Steve Kerr should bench Draymond.

I know he’s vital to the DHO actions and everything GS does off ball but he’s killing the Warriors and is a massive two way liability right now. – 10:18 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

It feels like the Warriors need a lot more out of Draymond Green and Klay Thompson to win this game. Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Stephen Curry and Kevon Looney have been nice, but that probably won’t be enough to beat these Celtics at TD Garden. – 10:13 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Should Steve Kerr start Kevon Looney over Draymond Green in the second half? Just seeing what people think… – 10:13 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

At the half: Warriors trail 54-49

-Curry 19, Wiggins 11, JP 10

-Holding their own on the glass (25-25)

-BOS 8/14 beyond arc, 10/25 inside it

-Draymond quiet again (stats and impact) – 10:12 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Still odd to believe that a team has better shooters than the Warriors. This series, it’s Curry and then the next four or five or six are Celtics players. Been tough to watch non-Curry-Wiggins shots. – 10:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 54-49 at the half

Tatum – 16/7/3/1/2

Brown – 12 points

White – 10 points

Rob – 5/10/2/0/2

Celtics – 46.2% FGs

Celtics – 8-14 3Ps

Celtics – 10 TOs

Curry – 19 points

Wiggins – 11 points

Poole – 10 points

Warriors – 39.6% FGs

Warriors – 7-24 3Ps

Warriors – 8 TOs – 10:10 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Horford just gave Wiggins a little glare after that foul. – 10:01 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

al horford just gave andrew wiggins a LOOK after that chasedown foul – 10:01 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Steph Curry roared, Steve Kerr got a tech. Warriors were ferocious.

And game is tied at 39. Celtics absorbed that. – 9:57 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Rare courtside in-game conversation between Steve Kerr, Joe Lacob and Bob Myers toward the end of that last timeout. Lacob and Myers usually aren’t seated as close to Warriors bench. – 9:57 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steph, Poole, GP2, Wiggins, Looney – 9:57 PM

Joe Vardon @joevardon

Steve Kerr is having an out-of-body experience right now and not in a good way – 9:53 PM

Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin

I love seeing fiery, cursing Steve Kerr. Obviously he’s one of the most competitive players and coaches ever to do it. But it’s just funny because in-person he couldn’t be nicer, more humble and more understated. – 9:52 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr techical foul. He has been irrate with the refs

The Warriors have been called for three more fouls, and the Celtics have attempted 10 more free throws – 9:51 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Didn’t that look like Pritchard took two side steps? A livid Steve Kerr gets handed a tech for arguing. Kerr has been working the refs from the sideline. – 9:50 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Steve Kerr was right on the travel. Absolutely. – 9:50 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Steve Kerr screaming at the ref for not calling a travel on Payton Pritchard and he gets hit with the T. Naturally, the Celtics miss the free throw. – 9:49 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Steve Kerr just got T’d up for yelling at the refs. – 9:49 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Warriors are really playing extended minutes in the NBA Finals with Wiggins, Draymond, Poole, Klay and Bjelica.

Steph Curry is amazing man. – 9:42 PM

Carl Steward @stewardsfolly

More Wiggins, less Klay. At least for now. – 9:42 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Steve Kerr on Steph Curry:

‘He’s really good at basketball’ – 9:40 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

After 1: Celtics 28, Warriors 27

-Curry 12. Shootout possibility with Tatum (also 12)

-Wiggins 8, 2/3 from deep. Been slumping there

-Looney 5 rebounds, 7 minutes. GSW outscored BOS 21-16 after he entered

-Draymond 2 fouls, 2 rebounds, 2 assists, 0 points – 9:37 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics lead 28-27 after one

Tatum – 12/3/2

Rob – 5 points, 5 rebounds

White – 4 points

Celtics – 47.4% FGs

Celtics – 4-8 3Ps

Celtics – 4 TOs

Curry – 12 points

Wiggins – 8 points

Thompson – 5 points

Warriors – 50% FGs

Warriors – 5-12 3Ps

Warriors – 5 TOs – 9:37 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Kudos to Steve Kerr for his willingness to try something different to shake up his team, and then for realizing early on that wasn’t such a good idea. Looney has given them the requisite rebounding and physicality. – 9:31 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Steph Curry + Andrew Wiggins have 18 points, as the whole Celtics so far #NBAFinals – 9:31 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Steph is ferocious, talkin that talk, Steve Kerr is enraged – you can feel the Warriors fierceness and fight in the arena in this first quarter – 9:30 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Curry 3. Spins to talk smack

He’s up to 10 points, Wiggins with 8

BOS timeout

Warriors 23, Celtics 18, 2:01 Q1 – 9:29 PM

Jeff Zillgitt @JeffZillgitt

What seems like a miserable Warriors start is a 23-18 Warriors lead. Five 3s in the first quarter for the Warriors, two from Andrew Wiggins, two from Steph Curry who has 10 points. – 9:29 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Big fan of Wiggins having this mentality in a huge game. – 9:28 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Really nice shot by Wiggins. He’s been aggressive to open this one. – 9:28 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Andrew Wiggins has been that guy so far tonight. – 9:27 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr is amped to start this game. Not happy with the refs at all – 9:27 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Steve Kerr is furious over that last foul on Looney – 9:26 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

No idea where Tatum thought he was going on that one. Wiggins barely had to move. – 9:17 PM

Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney

4 30 in,, Steve Kerr reconsider the OPJ thing – 9:17 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr is pissed about Jayson Tatum’s flying elbows there – 9:16 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Kerr is motioning for the flagrant police to look at this Tatum offensive foul against Wiggins. – 9:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Warriors have opened with:

Curry – Smart

Klay – Horford

Wiggins – Tatum

Green – Brown

OPJ – Rob – 9:12 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

47.7% of Stephen Curry’s regular-season field goals were assisted.

27.3% of Stephen Curry’s Finals field goals have been assisted.

I think Steve Kerr is hoping that playing Draymond with four shooters helps create more off-ball looks for Steph. – 9:00 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I’m very curious to see the matchups with this GSW change. I’m guessing BOS goes with:

Rob – OPJ

Al – Green

JT – Wiggins

JB – Klay

Smart – Curry

On the other end, I’m thinking the Warriors flip Green & OPJ. Green sticks around the rim to help against drives w/ OPJ guarding Al. – 8:53 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

New starters for the Warriors in Game 4:

Stephen Curry

Klay Thompson

Otto Porter Jr.

Andrew Wiggins

Draymond Green – 8:51 PM

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

The Warriors’ starting 5 of Curry-Klay-Wiggins-Porter Jr.-Draymond is +34.8 per 100 possessions in the first 3 games of the Finals. – 8:51 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Golden State is shaking up their starting lineup – Otto Porter is replacing Kevon Looney.

He joins Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins. – 8:48 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Revamped GSW starting 5 (Curry/Klay/Wiggins/Porter Jr./Green) did not play in regular-season (remember, the Big 3 barely played together at all), is +45 in 31 minutes in the playoffs. – 8:46 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Warriors at Celtics – TD Garden – June 10, 2022 – NBA Finals – Game 4 Starters

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Golden State – Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter Jr., Draymond Green

OUT: Boston: None Golden State: Wiseman pic.twitter.com/h2GlhmxwyX – 8:40 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for 2022 NBA Finals Game 4:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Draymond Green

Otto Porter Jr.

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 8:35 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry felt good at shootaround and is good to go tonight. – 7:30 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry went through everything at shootaround today and said he “felt good” and that he’s fully cleared to play tonight. – 7:30 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is good to go. – 7:30 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry went through everything at shootaround and said he felt good. – 7:30 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr: “I think our defense is going to fuel our offense … we have to rebound better. To me, it all starts with our defense.” – 7:30 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

Steve Kerr: “I think our defense is going to fuel our offense…We’ve gotta rebound better.” – 7:29 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

“You just prepare. You don’t worry about all the angles and opinions,” Steve Kerr says of being down 2-1 in the NBA Finals – 7:29 PM

Ric Bucher @RicBucher

No Easy Answers for Steve Kerr and the Warriors shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 6:10 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ex-Timberwolves coach Ryan Saunders pulled muscle yelling at Andrew Wiggins nba.nbcsports.com/2022/06/10/rep… – 3:31 PM

Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson

Steve Kerr says Steph Curry is good to go, no restrictions or anything tonight for Game 4 of the NBA Finals – 12:41 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Steve Kerr says there will be no restrictions on Stephen Curry tonight in Game 4.

“He’s feeling well, just went through shootaround. He said he’s ready to go.” – 12:41 PM

Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews

Stephen Curry went through shootaround this morning and is feeling good, Steve Kerr says. Curry will play, and will not be under any kind of restrictions. – 12:40 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I fully expect him to bounce back in Game 4.”

Steve Kerr predicts a much better performance from Draymond Green tonight.

@Brian Scalabrine | @Frank Isola | #DubNation pic.twitter.com/jbCIgzc5aD – 11:52 AM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Game 4!

Talking Steph’s injury, possible rotation changes coming, Time Lord’s big game, Marcus Smart’s health and expanding role, Draymond’s lack of offensive output, Wiggins’ offensive opportunity, some bets to make, and much more in today’s 3 Ball.

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/est… – 11:27 AM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“It’s definitely special because of what happened the last couple of years”

The @Golden State Warriors are down 2-1 but Head Coach @Steve Kerr tells @Frank Isola & @Scalabrine he’s still proud of the team’s journey to the Finals. #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/oUkb68rBPv – 9:00 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“He’s got the ultimate confidence”

@Golden State Warriors Head Coach @Steve Kerr tells @Frank Isola & @Brian Scalabrine why he’s not surprised Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump in Game 3 #DubNation #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/U0yA9JpwVi – 5:10 PM

More on this storyline

Kerith Burke: Kerr on Steph’s conditioning: “Just the consistency of his routine. It’s like a metronome. Every day, it’s the exact same thing. He’s in the training room. He’s in the weight room. He’s on the court…He enjoys it so much. He loves the process.” -via Twitter @KerithBurke / June 12, 2022

Jared Weiss: Steve Kerr on Brad Stevens: “He’s somebody I think who has figured out what he wants at this stage of life and that’s what we all have to figure out in this business. I had to hold off on coaching until my kids were done with high school. I think he was the opposite.” -via Twitter @JaredWeissNBA / June 12, 2022

After the Warriors fought back for a road game victory in the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, the team returned home to blazing hot temperatures — and Klay Thompson took to the San Francisco Bay to cool off and rejuvenate. A photo posted to his Instagram stories shows Thompson in chest-deep water with the towers of the Golden Gate Bridge behind him (based on the view, it looks like he’s somewhere near the Presidio Yacht Club). -via San Francisco Chronicle / June 12, 2022