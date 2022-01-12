Steve Kerr addresses Steph Curry slump, Warriors' offensive woes

Kerr addresses Steph's slump, Warriors' offensive woes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Here's your one reminder to relax. The Warriors are 30-10 at the 40-game mark, a win total that far exceeds preseason expectations, and they just got Klay Thompson back.

But, there's no denying their offense has taken a hit for a bit of a stretch now. The Warriors had a 113.0 offensive rating through their first 20 games, which was the second-best in the NBA. In their last 20 games, that number has dropped to 108.0, good for 26th over that span.

A combination of Draymond Green essentially missing six games over that stretch, Steph Curry getting into a rare shooting slump and Thompson just now coming back certainly plays a big role in those numbers. It's also clear this offense needs a wake-up call.

This hasn't been a championship offense as of late, and coach Steve Kerr believes there's a simple solution.

"Well, we always talk about good to great here," Kerr said. "When you look at our possessions, we're taking a lot of tough shots. For most of the year, and I think even now, we're No. 1 in the league in expected field-goal percentage. Whether you want to validate that stat or not, it's up to you. But I think there's merit to it, generally it measures open shots.

"But over the last 10 games, that number has dropped. Consequently, our actual field-goal percentage has dropped. If you look at our possessions, we took some really difficult shots."

The Warriors now are tied with the Washington Wizards for fifth in field-goal percentage and are shooting 46.7 percent from the field. They've made the fifth-most 3-pointers in the league but are ranked eighth by shooting 35.9 percent from long distance.

Kerr then used some humor to get his point across at what played a big role in the Warriors' 116-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

"We took five or six shots at the rim that Dr. J would have blushed at," Kerr said. "It's up-and-under and spinning it off the glass, they're basically shot turnovers -- especially against Memphis."

The Warriors turned the ball over 17 times in Tuesday's loss, which led to 26 points for the Grizzlies. Poor shot selection certainly doesn't help either.

Golden State's offense came alive in the third quarter, outscoring the Grizzlies 39-28. They took a three-point lead into the fourth quarter after being down by eight at halftime. But then it went stagnant yet again in the fourth, scoring just 18 points to Memphis' 29.

Curry scored 13 of his 27 points in the third quarter. He went 4-for-7 from the field and 2-for-3 from deep coming out of halftime. In the fourth, he scored only two points while going 1-for-6 from the field and missed all three of his 3-point attempts.

Curry went 8-for-21 for the game and just 2-for-9 from 3. He has shot just over 31 percent and barely over 20 percent on 3-pointers in his last four games. The Warriors went 2-2 in that small sample.

On the season, Curry is shooting a career-low 42 percent from the field and his 38.4 percent on 3-pointers is the first time he has shot under 40 percent from beyond the arc. Kerr believes Curry's problems coincide with the Warriors as a whole.

"It relates to exactly what I was just talking about," Kerr said. "Simplifying things, hitting open guys, creating shots for each other -- most mortals have to, when they're in a bit of a shooting rut, have to simplify things and maybe get to the line, maybe look for easy shots early in the game.

"Steph's never had to do that, because he's just so damn good that even in a little bit of a rut, he can shoot a step-back 32-footer and make it and then he's immediately back in rhythm again.

"I think just as a team, if we simplify our shot process of really trying to move the ball, to really trying to get a great shot, it'll help our whole team and it'll help Steph."

Breathe when it comes to Curry, it's too early to worry about these Warriors. Simple enough?

