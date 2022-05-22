Steve Kerr addresses Mavericks bench players getting too close to court

Kerr addresses Mavs bench players getting too close to court originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The NBA has tried sending two messages to the Dallas Mavericks during the 2022 NBA playoffs about the "decorum" of their players not currently in a game: Stop standing away from the bench and stop encroaching on the court.

Those messages have come in the form of two separate fines, one for $25,000 on May 6 after their Game 2 loss to the Phoenix Suns and the second for $50,000 on May 18 after Dallas' Game 7 win over the Suns.

It appears the Mavericks aren't heeding those warnings as the issue seems to be popping up again in the Western Conference finals against the Warriors.

During the Warriors' Game 2 win on Friday night at Chase Center, there were a couple instances where Mavericks players might have been standing too close to the court.

During the second half, Steph Curry was attempting to make a pass into the corner, but threw it in the direction of injured Mavericks player Tim Hardaway Jr., who was wearing a white shirt. It's conceivable Curry thought Hardaway was a teammate in a white jersey.

Later, Jordan Poole attempted a 3-pointer in front of the Mavericks bench and almost landed on the feet of players standing on the sideline.

Then there's Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who made himself part of the team's bench and was inches from the court during Game 2.

No exaggeration: Mark Cuban is inches from the floor pic.twitter.com/Cis5z0xPU3 — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) May 21, 2022

With the second-round playoff series shifting to Dallas for Game 3 on Sunday, Warriors coach Steve Kerr was asked about the topic on Saturday.

"I don't mind as long as it doesn't interfere with the game," Kerr told reporters on a video conference call. "I don't mind it. I love the fact that Dallas' bench is energetic and talking trash and into it. I think that's what fans want to see. They want to see a team that cares and they want to see energy and chemistry. So I love it, but when it interferes with the game, that's when it crosses the line.

"So I think that's the only thing I'm concerned with, if there is a play that ... if there's a person on the court, person who is standing up calling for the ball, that's a little too much. But otherwise, I really enjoy it. I think it's great."

Cuban typically doesn't worry about the NBA fining him or his team, so he's probably not going to be bothered if the league slaps the Mavericks with a third fine during the conference finals.

If this becomes an issue during the next two games at American Airlines Center in Dallas, the league might have to step up their punishment.

