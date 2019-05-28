Steve Kerr addresses Gregg Popovich dinner, didn't know photo was taken originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

OAKLAND – A photo featuring Warriors coach Steve Kerr and Spurs coach Gregg Popovich having dinner at a San Francisco restaurant Friday night was shared on Twitter, sending conclusions flying.

With the Warriors possibly facing Kawhi Leonard and the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals and Popovich coaching Leonard for seven seasons in San Antonio, they had to be talking about Kawhi, right?

Not necessarily, according to Kerr, who on Monday told NBC Sports Bay Area that he was unaware that someone had snapped a photo and shared it on social media.

"That made it out on Twitter?" Kerr wondered after practice. "Was it with a third guy in between us? Was my wife in it? Did somebody take a photo from the street or something?"

The photo, with only Kerr and Popovich visible, was taken by someone having dinner in the same restaurant.

It also was taken one day before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between Toronto and Milwaukee – or about 24 hours before the Warriors knew which team they would face.

So, maybe Kerr was prying in search of secrets on both Leonard and Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, a former Spurs assistant coach under Popovich.

Well, no. The conversation over the course of about two hours and several bottles of wine, was, according to Kerr, much less about basketball than about two friends of nearly 20 years catching up and talking about families and life.

Popovich, who coached Kerr for four seasons late in his playing career, became a widower last May, when Erin, his wife of 42 years, died from cancer.

If there is one thing Kerr learned, or re-learned, it is that privacy no longer is allowed.