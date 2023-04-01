Steve Kerr addresses how Gary Payton II's arrival impacts JaMychal Green

Kerr addresses how GP2's arrival impacts JaMychal's minutes originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

In three games since Gary Payton II's 2022-23 Warriors debut against the Minnesota Timberwolves, JaMychal Green has played just four minutes.

After the forward's second straight Did Not Play (DNP) on Friday night against the San Antonio Spurs, coach Steve Kerr explained how Green's playing time has been impacted since Payton's return to the floor.

"With Gary's addition, he's chewing up, tonight, 18 minutes, and those have to come from somewhere," Kerr told reporters at Chase Center. "So, right now, JaMychal is out of the rotation, but it doesn't mean that's how it's going to be forever.

"He's just got to stay ready, and his time will come."

Green seemingly was coming into his own on the Warriors after setbacks and struggles throughout the season, shooting 67 percent from the field in the seven games before Payton's return and averaging 7.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

But Payton's immediate fit with the Warriors after being acquired at the 2023 NBA trade deadline can't be ignored, and his impact on Golden State's defense is felt the minute he steps on the floor. That much showed in Friday night's win, during which Payton played 18 minutes off the bench and shot 3 of 5 from the field while grabbing eight total rebounds, one steal and one block.

As the Warriors make their final playoff push, however, they'll need all hands on deck.

And like Kerr said, Green's time is sure to come.

