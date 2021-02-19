The Cardinals missed Chandler Jones for the final 11 games of the 2020 season because of a torn biceps and General Manager Steve Keim said they don’t intend to go without him again in 2021.

Jones was included on a NFL.com list of possible surprise cuts this week and that led to a question for Keim about the pass rusher’s future with the team during a Friday appearance on Arizona Sports 98.7. Keim didn’t need to come up with a lengthy response to the question.

“I’ll reject that,” Keim said, via Kyle Odegard of the team website.

Jones is entering the final year of his contract and has a cap hit of just over $20.8 million. A contract extension would lower that figure, but Keim declined to say whether that’s been a topic of conversation in Arizona.

Steve Keim says Chandler Jones won’t be cut, mum on possible extension originally appeared on Pro Football Talk