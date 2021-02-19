If Larry Fitzgerald knows whether or not he’s going to retire, he’s done a good job of keeping it to himself.

Continuing a string of similar answers on the topic this week, Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said during an appearance on Arizona Sports radio 98.7 that he doesn’t currently know Fitzgerald’s decision.

“I have not talked to him about his plans,” Keim said, via Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic.

Team owner Michael Bidwill said Thursday that the Cardinals want to let Fitzgerald take his time in deciding to retire or return for an 18th season. Fitzgerald caught 54 passes for 409 yards with one touchdown in 2020.

There doesn’t seem to be much urgency on either side for Fitzgerald to make a decision, so this could go on for a while longer before there’s a definitive answer.

Steve Keim: I have not talked to Larry Fitzgerald about his plans originally appeared on Pro Football Talk