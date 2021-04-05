Steve Keim: Kyler Murray’s contract gave us opportunity to be aggressive this offseason

The Cardinals made a big splash in free agency before the new league year started when they signed defensive end J.J. Watt and they continued to make moves throughout the month of March.

Arizona signed wide receiver A.J. Green, cornerback Malcolm Butler, kicker Matt Prater, safety Shawn Williams, and guard Brian Winters while also trading for center Rodney Hudson. Other teams have been less active with the salary cap dropping this season, but General Manager Steve Keim said that quarterback Kyler Murray‘s contract helped fuel the team’s activity.

“To me you can either sit back and watch it happen or you can be aggressive and take the bull by the horns,” Keim said, via the team’s website. “We had the opportunity, particularly with Kyler on his rookie contract, to make some moves and be aggressive. I’m excited about the players we have added, and also the people we’ve added.”

The Cardinals jumped from five wins to eight wins last year. A similar leap would likely result in a playoff berth and make their offseason moves look like a prime case of making the most of the window that opened with Murray’s selection.

