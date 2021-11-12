Kyler Murray returned to practice Friday, but the Cardinals list him as questionable and coach Kliff Kingsbury called the quarterback a “game-time decision.”

General Manager Steve Keim said Murray “looked good throwing the ball around,” and it’s expected to be Murray’s decision whether his injured ankle feels good enough for him to return to action.

“It goes down to these guys understanding where their bodies are,” Keim said during his weekly appearance on 98.7 Arizona’s Sports Station, via Darren Urban of the team website. “To me, it’s going to come down to how Kyler feels on Sunday. It’s really in his hands, and if he’s comfortable enough to play, I’m sure he’ll go. If not, we feel very confident in Colt (McCoy).”

Murray injured his ankle late in the loss to the Packers in Week 8. He did not play last week against the 49ers, with McCoy leading the Cardinals to victory.

Steve Keim: Kyler Murray’s availability “is really in his hands” originally appeared on Pro Football Talk