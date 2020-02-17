Steve Keim on Chris Streveler: Maybe a little Taysom Hill to him

The Cardinals secured their starting quarterback with the first pick of the 2019 draft, but they’re still working on who will fill out the depth chart behind Kyler Murray.

One option joined the team earlier this month when the Cardinals signed former Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Chris Streveler as a free agent. Streveler joins the Cardinals after helping his CFL team win the Grey Cup with a performance that saw him complete all three of his pass attempts for 39 yards and a touchdown, run nine times for 30 yards and make a 13-yard catch.

That usage calls to mind the way the Saints used Taysom Hill in 2019 and Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim didn’t shy away from that comparison.

“He has to make the team first, but he is someone we followed,” Keim said on Arizona Sports 98.7. “He’s competitive, he’s fun to watch, he’s a gritty guy, he can really run, make plays with his feet. It’ll be interesting to see him in this offense. Maybe there is a little Taysom Hill, he brings different things to the table. But it’s all projection.”

Brett Hundley is an impending free agent after serving as the No. 2 quarterback in Arizona last season.