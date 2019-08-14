Steve Keim: Cardinals traded Rosen because Kyler is a generational talent

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim poured a whole lot of resources into the quarterback position in 2018, with nothing to show for it in 2019. And he’s OK with that.

Keim signed Sam Bradford and paid him $16 million before cutting him midway through the season, signed Mike Glennon and paid him $5 million before cutting him after the season, and traded up to the 10th overall pick in the draft to select Josh Rosen and traded him away for the 62nd overall pick a year later.

So why does Keim feel good about himself now? Because, he says, 2019 first overall pick Kyler Murray is going to be so great that he makes everything else worth it.

“You have to make the tough decisions and avoid the outside noise— ‘Why’d you give up on this guy? Why would you trade this guy?'” Keim told TheRinger.com. “It’s unprecedented. I took [Rosen] in the top 10. I just felt that [Murray] was a generational talent that I just couldn’t pass up.”

Keim has made a very big bet on Murray. If it turns out that he bet wrong, it may be the last time he gets to choose a franchise quarterback.