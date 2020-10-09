Steve Keim: Cardinals stars have not played like stars

The Cardinals have lost two straight games and their General Manager is looking to the team’s marquee players to help turn things around in the coming weeks.

Steve Keim made an appearance on 98.7 Arizona Sports on Friday and said that he’s “very disappointed” with how the team has been playing. He also said that he thinks the players at the top end of the salary scale need to do more in order for the team to start winning again.

“To be quite frank with you, we’ve got a lot of guys making a lot of money, and that’s how you build the roster — you have to allocate the money in particular spots — and when you see players who are making an exorbitant amount of money, those players have got to be productive,” Keim said. “In my opinion, our stars have not played like stars.”

Cornerback Patrick Peterson is in that group and Keim has “got to play better” than he has over the first weeks of the season. Edge rusher Chandler Jones and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald have also gotten off to slow starts, which resulted in Keim saying “we’ve got to get them both involved” in future games.

The next game is against the Jets, who shut down their facility Friday after a presumptive positive case of COVID-19. There’s been no talk about delaying Sunday’s game and the Jets are waiting for the results of a retest to confirm the initial finding.

