Steve Hutchinson, Aaron Curry get full-time roles on Seahawks’ staff

The Seahawks announced their coaching staff for the 2020 season.

They made official the promotions of Dave Canales and Austin Davis. Canales will go from quarterbacks coach to passing game coordinator, and Davis takes over as quarterbacks coach after serving as offensive assistant in 2019.

Brennan Carroll takes on the title of run game coordinator. He was offensive scheme specialist/assistant offensive line coach last season.

Nick Sorensen, who previously was secondary coach, now adds nickel specialist to his secondary duties.

Pete Carroll also gave Steve Hutchinson and Aaron Curry full-time roles. Hutchinson will serve as a football consultant on the personnel side, and Curry will work as a defensive assistant on the coaching staff.

Senior offensive assistant Sanjay Lal, defensive assistant Damione Lewis and offensive assistant Keli’i Kekuewa are the new coaches on staff.

