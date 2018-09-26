Steve Horgan, Red Sox bullpen cop, set to retire

BPD officer Steve Horgan, better known as the Red Sox bullpen cop, is set to retire this winter, making this his last season in Fenway. Horgan became famous for his reaction to David Ortiz's grand slam in the 2013 ALCS.

Game 2 of the 2013 American League Championship Series saw the emergence of an unlikley star - BPD officer and Red Sox "bullpen cop" Steve Horgan.

Just as iconic as David Ortiz's game-tying grand slam in the eighth inning was Horgan's reaction. He threw his hands up in excitement and in his state of bliss, he didn't even realize Detroit Tigers right fielder had flipped over the wall trying to rob the home run. With one hand open and one hand gripped tightly on his salt-and-pepper sunflower seeds, Horgan threw his hands up in the sky and directly into Red Sox lore.

Horgan will retire in January of 2019, meaning this historic Red Sox season will be his last. Horgan told the Boston Globe he will "miss the whole atmosphere of Fenway Park. It's been fun."

In his retirement, Horgan told WCVB5 in Boston that he hopes to pursue his love for cooking - maybe even on TV.