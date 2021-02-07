Steve Harvey TROLLS Washington Football Team's name during NFL Honors

Steve Harvey TROLLS 'Football Team' name during NFL Honors originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When Washington officially retired its old name and logo in late July, everyone wondered what the team's new moniker would be moving forward.

Yet, just weeks after the old name was officially retired, the franchise announced it would be called the Washington Football Team temporarily while the organization goes through the process of figuring out a new name.

The Washington Football Team name, naturally, drew plenty of mixed reactions. Count comedian and Family Feud host Steve Harvey among those who was not a fan.

Harvey, who was the host of the 9th annual NFL Honors on Saturday night, spent a minute-plus of his opening monologue half-jokingly ripping the league, and Washington, for its temporary name.

"The NFL has one of the greatest products in the world. They have an amazing machine to promote the brand. They sell this game better than anybody sells their game on planet earth. They employ some of the most brilliant marketing people in the history of the world. Nobody knows more about marketing," Harvey said.

Then came the zinger.

"But yet, still, the best thing they could come up with, with all these marketing minds in the room, was the 'Washington Football Team'?" Harvey asked.

"You had two months, two months to come up with something that was not racist. You just couldn't say Redskins. All you had to do is come up with something that wasn't racist. And all your ass came up with was the 'Washington Football Team?' Who the hell they paying up in here?"

Well, that escalated quickly.

Harvey then went on to come up with a few hilarious alternatives, further emphasizing his point of just how lame he thinks the name 'Washington Football Team' is.

"You could have come up with the Washington Scandals. You could have named them the Denzel Washingtons," Harvey said. "You could've done any damn thing but the Washington Football Team."

During Harvey's rant, the screen flipped to the camera of several Washington players: Ryan Kerrigan, Alex Smith and Thomas Davis, among others. Kerrigan was full-blown laughing during the segment, while a less-amused Smith at least cracked a smile.

Whether you like the name or not, Harvey's delivery was hilarious.

And, for those Washington fans offended by his remarks, maybe the longtime game show host will win some points back after he immediately transitioned from ripping the name to congratulating Alex Smith for his remarkable comeback.