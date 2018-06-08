Steve Harvey ESPN Remarks Draw Fire From Conservative Sports Analyst

Talk and game show host Steve Harvey twice referred to the Golden State Warriors as “gorillas” in a conversation with ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith on Wednesday during an NBA championship pre-cast.

Harvey made the remarks when asked whether his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers could do anything to derail the Warriors, who are up 3 games to none in the best-of-seven championship series. So far, there has been little uproar over the comments.

Harvey twice used the “gorillas” description when talking about how the Warriors have dominated. “You can’t stop them,” he said. “You gotta outscore them. You can’t stop all them boys. They’ve got too many gorillas on the team. They coming to play, man. They got 800-pound gorillas on their team.”

Fox college football analyst Clay Travis, who founded the outkickthecoverage website, is one person who has noticed the silence regarding the remarks, commenting on them in two separate tweets.

A request for comment from ESPN has not yet been given a response.

This is the second time this year that Harvey has made insensitive and racially tinged remarks. On Fox’s New Year’s Eve special, Harvey stirred controversey when he said of a performance, “Three little black dudes singing the song better than all the white people I know.”

Last night Steve Harvey went on @espn & called the Golden State Warriors players gorillas. Yet @espn fired @dougadlertennis for using the word guerrilla during a Venus Williams match. On Disney double standards: https://t.co/STJWPWU0FP — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 7, 2018

Warriors win NBA title as Durant takes over, Steve Harvey calls Warriors gorillas, media is silent, Caps win for DC? https://t.co/2hbXFa38eZ — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 7, 2018





