Steve Fagin: Staying afloat in a school for sculling

Jun. 13—"Keep your hands loose — don't clutch the oars in a death grip. But don't ever let go of them, or you'll flip over."

"Bend your knees slightly. Sit up straight."

"Now pull gently. Nice and easy. Slowly ... slowly!"

Janis Mink and Tom Sanford are barking orders, but all I'm trying to do is keep from going bottoms-up on the Mystic River, which would be a humiliating introduction to the graceful and elegant sport of sculling.

First of all, the long, skinny vessel, upon which I'm perched on a tiny, hard, sliding seat, is shaking uncontrollably while every muscle, tendon and ligament in my body struggles to find equilibrium. Meanwhile, a cloud of gnats buzzes around my eyes and ears — but I don't dare let go of the 9-foot-long oars to swat at them.

If I did go over, my first order of business would be to yank free the Velcro straps that are cinching my feet in place. Not good to be trapped upside-down underwater.

Next, I'm struggling to remember the order of motions I'm supposed to follow — catch, drive, release, recovery — while feathering my oars at precisely the right moment so the blades skim neatly over the water rather than diving at a crazy angle, which can result in a dreaded mishap known in rowing circles as "catching a crab."

Oh, one more thing: because I'm facing the stern (landlubbers: that's the back of the boat), I have no idea where the boat is heading, and rely on directions shouted by Janis and Tom, who are rowing next to me and are capable of turning their heads around without losing their balance.

I would have thought that decades of paddling kayaks for thousands and thousands of miles in all sort of conditions would translate to sculling skills, but quickly realize that I'm literally, and figuratively, in way over my head.

"Lot of moving parts," I call over to Tom.

"Yes," he agrees, adding that the trick is to get them all to mesh together like a well-oiled machine. At the start of this first lesson, I feel more like a rusted, clanky contraption. After an hour or so of patient coaching, though, I manage to string together about half a dozen relatively smooth strokes.

"Looking good!" Tom exclaims, at which point I lose my concentration, veer off course and have to take a few deep breaths before restarting the catch-drive-release-recovery cycle all over again.

Not to worry, Janis says. It takes at least a week of lessons to begin to get the hang of sculling, and then, the longer you row, the more you learn.

"How long?" I ask.

"Years," she replies with a laugh.

Tom helped found Mystic River Rowing in 2006, a program hosted by the Naik Family Branch of the Ocean Community YMCA in Mystic. Janis was his first student; now she and Tom are co-instructors.

Over the years they've introduced the sport to scores of people of all ages. Some have gone on to compete in high school and college; others remain recreational rowers who enjoy the exercise. Some relish the camaraderie of rowing in a group; others prefer contemplative solitude.

Both Tom and Janis have family ties to rowing. Tom's dad, Bill Sanford, was a member of Columbia University's 1929 men's heavyweight crew that won the Intercollegiate Rowing Championship on the Hudson River in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. He was inducted into the National Rowing Foundation's Hall of Fame in 1974.

Janis's daughter, Louisa, also competed in crew at Columbia after rowing on the Stonington High School team. In fact, that's what inspired Janis to take up rowing.

Now, she rows several times a week, usually getting on the water shortly after 6 a.m. before the wind comes up.

Those quiet mornings are magical, Janis says.

"It's like flying — you feel just like a bird, so free," she says.

The five-day course for about 10 students that Tom and Janis teach wraps up this week, but the pair also offer occasional rowing instruction for beginners at the Y's Williams Beach on the Mystic River. They don't charge a fee or get paid, but ask participants to donate to the Y.

Most rowing association members have their own shells, which they keep at the Y, but the club also has a number of loaner boats that novices can try out.

The Mystic Y is located at 1 Harry Austin Drive, just off Masons Island Road. If you're interested in learning how to row, call the Y at (860) 536-3575.