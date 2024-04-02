Steve Davison: Sunderland chief operating officer to leave club at the end of the season

Sunderland have announced that chief operating officer Steve Davison will leave at the end of the season.

The lifelong supporter will step down just over three years after taking the post during the 2020-21 season.

Davison has overseen non-football affairs as Sunderland gained promotion back to the Championship.

Chairman Kyril Louis-Dreyfus told the club website that "his contribution ensures that he departs with the club ready to progress to the next level."

During his time in charge Davison has also overseen the women's team's promotion to the Championship and taken international women's football and rugby to the Stadium of Light.