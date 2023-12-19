Steve Cooper to be sacked with Nuno Espirito Santo in talks to become Nottingham Forest manager

Steve Cooper brought Nottingham Forest back into the top flight after 23-year exile - Getty Images/Marc Atkins

Nottingham Forest are set to sack head coach Steve Cooper with Nuno Espirito Santo lined up to replace him, Telegraph Sport understands.

Forest have won only one game in their last 13 and produced arguably their worst performances under Cooper in the recent defeats by Everton and Fulham, and owner Evangelos Marinakis is taking drastic action.

Marinakis watched Forest’s home defeat by Tottenham from his base in Athens and is set to dismiss Cooper in a meeting with the board on Tuesday afternoon.

Former Wolves and Tottenham manager Nuno is set to replace Cooper as he returns to English football after a spell at Saudi club Al-Ittihad, having emerged as the leading candidate to take the job. The Portuguese coach is understood to be flying into the UK for talks.

The decision is likely to polarise opinion among Forest supporters, with many of those fans backing Cooper after he ended the club’s 23-year exile from the top division.

Yet several fans have also criticised Cooper this season and Marinakis has been growing increasingly frustrated after spending another £100 million on transfers over the summer.

Cooper was close to being dismissed in October last year, after a 4-0 defeat at Leicester City, but following talks it was decided to give him a new contract.

After being appointed in Sep 2021, Cooper inherited a team bottom of the Championship and then led them to promotion via the play-off final. He then kept them in the Premier League last season, earning widespread praise for building a team culture after so many new signings.

Yet results this season have been disappointing and, after their latest defeat, they are now only five points above Luton, who occupy 18th in the relegation zone.

Despite his imminent dismissal, Cooper is likely to be coveted by many clubs including Crystal Palace if they decide to part company with Roy Hodgson. Palace are admirers of Cooper, who turned 44 last Sunday and could now make a move as he will be available without compensation once sacked by Forest.

Forest return to Premier League action on Saturday with a home match against Bournemouth.