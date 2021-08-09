Is Steve Cohen Mets version of George Steinbrenner? | Shea Anything

On the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, Doug Williams and Andy Martino discuss the possible ways Mets owner Steve Cohen could react to a season of struggles. Will he act like George Steinbrenner once did, or will he do things a different way? About Shea Anything: Subscribe below to the Shea Anything Podcast to hear Doug Williams, Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez talk New York Mets all season long! Apple: on.sny.tv/Fjog278 Spotify: on.sny.tv/mox84ql Baseball Night in New York host Doug Williams, SNY MLB Insider Andy Martino, SNY Analyst and Mets legend Keith Hernandez, and former Mets pitcher Jerry Blevins bring you the Shea Anything podcast! The guys discuss and debate everything surrounding the New York Mets, with two editions weekly to provide the ultimate fan with insider access, exclusive interviews, and unique stories about the team from Queens.

