Steve Cohen confirms he's bringing back Mets Old-Timers' Day: 'I'm going to do it'

Mets owner Steve Cohen doubled down on brining back Mets Old-Timers’ Day in the near future.

Cohen replied to a Twitter thread on Tuesday night in which it was brought up that Cohen has previously said he’d consider bringing back Old-Timers' Day.

“I’m not going to consider it,” Cohen replied. “I’m going to do it.”

Cohen has previously said it would be a “no brainer” to have Old-Timers' Day at Citi Field.

While the Yankees have made Old-Timers' Day an annual tradition, the Mets also had their own version of it, bringing back former players for day of reminiscing and good old fun on the diamond, but the Mets’ Old-Timers’ Day stopped in the 1990s and hasn’t been brought back since.

So now that it seems Cohen is set on bringing it back, just think of all the matchups you could see at Citi Field.

Earlier this week, Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez spoke about the possibility of squaring off on the field rather than just calling the game from the SNY booth.

“I sit next to him 100 times a year. He is going to get a lollipop each and every pitch right down the middle,” Darling said. “I can’t wait to throw that little first ball on the outside corner and see if Keith can really, at any beckoned call, hit it away from the shift.”