Steve Clifford to return as Hornets head coach, league sources says

Steve Clifford has agreed to a deal to return as the Charlotte Hornets’ coach, Channel 9 confirmed with a league source.

Clifford has agreed to a multi-year contract to return as head coach of the NBA’s Hornets, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday because the team has not yet announced the move.

Charlotte previously agreed to terms on a four-year contract with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson to become head coach, but Atkinson later informed the team he was not taking the job because of family reasons.

The 60-year-old Clifford spent five seasons coaching the Hornets from 2013-18, compiling a 196-214 record with a team that included Kemba Walker.

He led the Hornets to two playoff appearances prior to being fired in 2018 when Mitch Kupchak arrived as general manager. Clifford coached the Magic from 2018-21 and worked last season as a coaching consultant for the Brooklyn Nets. Clifford is 292-345 in eight seasons as an NBA coach.

His best season in Charlotte came in 2015-16 when the Hornets went 48-34 and lost in seven games to the Miami Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

Team owner Michael Jordan met Wednesday with Clifford, who left the team on good terms in 2018.

