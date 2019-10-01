Steve Clarke 'understands' Steven Gerrard's Jack Ryan injury frustration as he names Scotland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Rangers' Ryan Jack suffered a recurring knee problem during a Scotland training session - Getty Images Sport

Tactful words were directed by Steve Clarke towards Steven Gerrard in respect of the Ryan Jack affair, which erupted when the Rangers midfielder had to quit the Scotland squad between the two most recent Euro qualifiers against Russia and Belgium. Jack’s departure was caused by the recurrence of a knee problem and the Rangers manager chose a media briefing last month to criticise the Scottish management’s handling of his player, notably his participation in an extended training session 48 hours after the first Old Firm derby of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“I think it’s just careless,” Gerrard said. “You should never, ever do 11k two days after playing 90 minutes. That’s the education I’ve had.”

The Rangers manager, though, did not address the fact that Ryan Christie, James Forrest and Callum McGregor all played for Celtic in the Old Firm match and took part in the same session as Jack. Nevertheless, although he and Gerrard have still not spoken to each other, the Scotland boss took the opportunity of yesterday’s announcement of the squad to face Russia in Moscow and San Marino at Hampden Park to reach out to his Rangers counterpart.

“You have a key player like Ryan going away for an international and missing a key game for Rangers - I understand why he was upset,” Clarke said. “Would it have been better said in private? Yes, it would have been better in private, but there you go.

Story continues

“For me it is definitely part of the learning process. In that particular week, that was game day plus two for some players, but for me as an international manager that was a preparation day to be ready for the game coming up. We will have similar logistical things to think about on this trip as well.

“None of the players were forced to do the extra training session – or the other training session everyone adds on at the end. It’s an organisational set-play afternoon that can make the numbers look quite dramatic, but they are not dramatic because there is no real load in the afternoon session.

“It’s 11k spread over seven hours in the day. It would have been better had Ryan not done the session obviously. I think it is probably a little bit of all parties concerned doing a little bit more to make sure the issue does not come up.”

Steven Gerrard criticised Jack's participation in an extended training session 48 hours after the first Old Firm derby of the season Credit: PA

Jack is named as one of the midfielders in the latest 25-man squad, but offers Clarke the option of dropping to right-back if needed. At the other end of the team, the focus of attention was on Lawrence Shankland of Dundee United, who has scored 13 goals since moving from Ayr United on a free transfer in July.

It is indicative of the paucity of scoring talent available to Scotland – James Forrest is the top marksman with five goals from 31 appearances – that Clarke should be obliged to turn to a Scottish Championship player in hope of remedy. As it happens, prior to Shankland, the most recent Scottish second-tier player to be selected for the national squad was John McGinn, during his time with Hibs. McGinn, now with Aston Villa, scored his first for Scotland in the 2-1 defeat by Russia.

“I’m not sure he had to be in the squad, but everyone keeps telling me we haven’t got loads of options up front,” Clarke said of the 24-year-old. “To gauge his level best, it was better just to bring him into the squad and have a look at him within the group and see how he handles the step up.

“We have to compare him with our defenders and to other strikers who are named in the squad. I think it’s a win-win for everybody.”

Oliver Burke, who was omitted from the squad for the Russia and Belgium games, is back, having started one game and been a substitute in two others on loan from West Brom to Alaves, but Matt Phillips and Steven Naismith are injury victims and Stuart Armstrong has not been a first-choice at Southampton.

Kieran Tierney is another absentee. “He was close but Arsenal contacted us over the last 24 hours and intimated it would be too soon for him, so you have to respect the club’s wishes,” Clarke said. “He’s only played just over 70 minutes over the last five months and it’s probably the right decision not to put him in this squad.”

Billy Gilmour, meanwhile, has been a hit at Chelsea but Clarke said of the 18-year-old’s omission: “Everybody’s shouting for Billy to be in the squad and I understand why, because he’s a terrific talent.

“He’s better going and playing two games with Scot Gemmill’s under-21 team, playing with a little bit of freedom and enjoying himself. You have to give young players time to develop and grow.”