Steve Clarke demands answers over penalty call after Scotland’s Euro 2024 exit

Steve Clarke demanded answers on a crucial penalty incident after Scotland’s Euro 2024 ended with a 1-0 defeat to Hungary.

With the Group A match in Stuttgart finely balanced in the second half, substitute Stuart Armstrong went tumbling inside the Hungary box under a challenge from Willi Orban but Argentine referee Facundo Tello played on.

In the final moments of 10 added minutes, most of which was for treatment for a distressing injury to Barnabas Varga who was carried off on a stretcher, Hungary substitute Kevin Csoboth scored on the counter for a 1-0 win to knock the Scots out the competition.