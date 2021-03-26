Steve Cishek released from minor league contract by Astros

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
Houston Astros relief pitcher Steve Cishek (31) throws to Miami Marlins' Lewin Diaz during the seventh inning of a spring training baseball game, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pitcher Steve Cishek was released from a minor league contract Thursday by the Houston Astros.

Cishek agreed last month to a minor league deal that specified if he wasn’t added to the 40-man roster by March 25, he could request to be added within 24 hours or be released.

He made seven spring training appearances and allowed three runs — on three solo homers — and seven hits in 7 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

If added to the 40-man roster, he would have received a salary of $2.25 million while in the major leagues and $200,000 while in the minors, with the chance to earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses for innings up to 70.

The side-arm-throwing, sinkerballing reliever has a 2.78 ERA with 132 saves in 594 appearances over 11 major league seasons.

The 34-year-old spent last season with the Chicago White Sox, where he appeared in 22 games and had a 5.40 ERA. He earned $1,944,444 in prorated pay from a $5.25 million salary.

Cishek spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, making 150 appearances with 11 saves and a 2.55 ERA.

He played for Miami from 2010 until he was traded to St. Louis in July 2015. His best seasons came with the Marlins when he had 34 saves in 2013 and a career-high 39 saves the following year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Orioles add Matt Harvey to major league roster

    Matt Harvey is back in the major leagues with the Baltimore Orioles. Baltimore selected the contract of the 31-year-old right-hander on Thursday, one week before its season opener at Boston. Harvey gets a $1 million, one-year contract.

  • Bears agreed to terms with RB Damien Williams on one-year deal

    According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed Damien Williams to a one-year deal. Williams previously was with the Chiefs. Last week, Williams was released by KC in a bit of a surprise move. In 2020, Williams opted out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the season prior, Williams averaged 4.5 yards per carry with the Chiefs in 11 games played. He also added five rushing scores. The 28-year-old is known for the pass-catching abilities as well. He had 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in 2019 as well

  • Missouri AG jumps into Senate race, setting up primary battle with Eric Greitens

    Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Wednesday that he's running for Roy Blunt's open Senate seat.Why it matters: The move sets up a Republican primary fight with former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens (R), who announced his Senate bid on Monday. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeGrietens resigned as governor in 2018 amid several scandals. What he's saying: "Missourians need a conservative leader they can count on to stand up to the Biden administration, fight to preserve Pres. Trump’s America First agenda and keep this seat in Republican hands," Schmitt tweeted Wednesday. "I am proud to announce that I am running for U.S. Senate, where I will continue the fight to preserve the conservative policies championed by President Trump that built the strongest economy in American history," he added. Driving the news: Blunt (R-Mo.), who was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and was widely seen as a member of the Republican establishment in Congress, announced earlier this month he will not run for re-election in 2022. What to watch: Several other Republicans are considering jumping into the race, Politico reports.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • White House to add AAPI liaison after ultimatum from Senators Hirono, Duckworth

    Two Democratic senators dropped their threat to block President Joe Biden's nominees after the White House agreed to add a senior-level Asian-American Pacific Islander adviser, amid concerns the community is under-represented in the administration. Senator Mazie Hirono wrote on Twitter that she would continue voting to confirm Biden's nominees after what she called "a productive conversation" with White House officials late on Tuesday. Senator Tammy Duckworth also welcomed the White House move, and said she would not block Biden's nominees, CNN reported.

  • Eloy Jiménez out 5-6 months due to ruptured tendon

    White Sox slugger Eloy Jimenez is expected to be sidelined for 5-6 months after rupturing his left pectoral tendon trying to make a play in the outfield during an exhibition game.

  • Radio host Rob Lederman fired for rating Black women’s skin based on toast

    ‘I need a little bit of mulatto still coming through,’ said Lederman. Rob Lederman, a morning radio host in Buffalo, New York, is out of a job and others have been suspended after an on-air exchange comparing the skin tones of prominent Black women to toaster settings. In a 45-second audio clip of The Morning Bull Show on 97 Rock tweeted by EPSN reporter Marcel Louis-Jacques, Lederman is heard rating his desirability of famous Black women based on the complexion of their skin and comparing it to a numbered toaster setting.

  • Casey Mize records nine strikeouts in Detroit Tigers' 3-3 tie against Blue Jays

    Detroit Tigers righty Casey Mize used all five of his pitches well, generating 13 swings-and-misses and 12 called strikes. He logged nine strikeouts.

  • Breaking down the Bulls' deal to acquire Nikola Vucevic

    NBA TV analyzes Chicago's reported blockbuster deal for All-Star center Nikola Vucevic.

  • Leody Taveras, Eli White on Texas Rangers roster, but Delino DeShields gets bad news

    The Rangers will not prevent DeShields from leaving for another organization if he has a chance to play in the major leagues.

  • RHP Jimmy Nelson earns job with Dodgers after missing 2020

    Jimmy Nelson has earned a job with the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers after missing last season due to a back injury. The Dodgers selected the 31-year-old pitcher to the 40-man roster Thursday and he signed a contract that pays $1.25 million while in the major leagues and $150,000 while in the minors. Nelson allowed an unearned run over seven innings in four spring training appearances, giving up four hits and holding batters to a .160 average.

  • Gov. DeSantis announces when Florida’s COVID vaccine age will drop to 40 and then to 18

    All Florida adults will be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as of April 5, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday morning.

  • Cardinals agree to deal with ex-Titans, ex-Patriots CB Malcolm Butler

    The former Super Bowl hero is the latest high-profile acquisition by the Cardinals.

  • NBA Trade Deadline 2021: Bulls don't land Lonzo Ball in Pelicans deal

    Lonzo Ball is staying put in New Orleans, and the Bulls will have to explore other options at point guard.

  • An NCAA hockey tourney first: All 5 Minnesota teams are in

    For all Herb Brooks accomplished in the world of hockey, the Hall of Fame coach of the heralded “Miracle on Ice” team long held a localized goal of growing the college game in his home state. The NCAA Tournament bracket this year would've made Brooks proud. For the first time, all five of Minnesota's Division I programs made the 16-team field.

  • Arlington Martin’s Elijah Nunez isn’t playing like a true freshman for TCU baseball

    Jim Schlossnagle says Nunez, who leads the country in walks, already is in a select group of players whose confidence is not affected by their performance.

  • Latest Nets trade deadline buzz: Brooklyn keeps Spencer Dinwiddie

    Here's the latest buzz surrounding the Nets on NBA trade deadline day...

  • Jay Leno Now Regrets Decades of Telling Racist Jokes Aimed at Asians

    Television host and comedian Jay Leno has apologized for decades of racist jokes he admittedly made about Asian people. History of racism: The former late-night show host of “The Tonight Show” met with the Media Action Network for Asian Americans (MANAA) to talk about his past comments that have been harmful to the Asian community, a press release from the advocacy group revealed. MANAA, a group that seeks to improve the depiction of Asian Americans in the media, recalled the detailed history of racist jokes Leno made against Asian people between 2002 and 2012.

  • Is a Matt Harvey comeback in the cards?

    The BNNY crew plays "What If?" and wonders if Matt Harvey is an effective pitcher for the Baltimore Orioles in 2021, should the Mets look to acquire him at the trade deadline?

  • Nats OF Juan Soto leaves game early with right calf cramp

    Reigning NL batting champion Juan Soto left Washington’s 7-3 exhibition loss against the Miami Marlins in the middle of the first inning Thursday with what manager Dave Martinez said was a cramp in his right calf. The Nationals slugger drew an 11-pitch walk from Sixto Sánchez with one out in the top of the first. The 22-year-old Soto batted .351 last season, with 13 homers, 37 RBIs and a 1.185 OPS in 47 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

  • Britney Spears Goes Bold At Home in a Lace Blouse, Biker Shorts & Fishnet Tights

    She also showed off her dance skills in the mix.