Steve Christie named ‘Legend of the Game’ for Bills vs. Cowboys

Steve Christie will be back in western New York on Sunday and will be honored in Orchard Park.

The Buffalo Bills have announced that Christie will be back at Highmark Stadium and highlighted during the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys. He will be the “Legend of the Game.”

BACK IN BUFFALO‼️ Steve Christie is returning this Sunday to be our Legend of the Game. Win a football signed by Steve and a $250 @thebflostore gift card: https://t.co/fnYi6KOdiT pic.twitter.com/DVQkiplN9F — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 14, 2023

Christie holds a place in a Bills history no one else has reached. The former kicker is Buffalo’s all-time scoring leader with 1,011 points.

The Ontario, Canada, native was with the Bills from 1992-2001. He was part of the team’s famous 32-point comeback win over the Houston Oilers.

Christie told the team’s website he still has fond memories of the kicking difficulties he had during his career in Buffalo.

“There were games where we’d go for an extra point into the scoreboard end and the flags would be blowing in both directions,” Christie said. “When kickers would come in from Los Angeles or Miami or wherever, especially later in the year, we just watched the other kickers warm up and say, yeah, they’re gonna have fun today.”

Christie also owns the longest field goal ever made in Super Bowl history, hitting a 54-yarder in Super Bowl XXVIII.

Prior to kickoff, Christie will be one of the first ones out of the tunnel at Highmark Stadium. He’ll pump Bills Mafia up just ahead of the opening kick and team introductions.

Get to your seats early to see Christie’s acknowledgement.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire