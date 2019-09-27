Steve Bruce rubbishes more takeover talk ahead of Newcastle clash against Leicester

Newcastle coach Steve Bruce is ignoring the latest rumours concerning the ownership of the north-east club - Getty Images Europe

Steve Bruce has poured scorn on the latest talk of a Newcastle United takeover and claimed he will not even seek clarification from managing director Lee Charnley to see if it is real.

According to a report on Thursday night, former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is fronting a second bid to buy the club from current owner Mike Ashley.

However, Newcastle sources have told Telegraph Sport that the proposed bid has too many holes in it in terms of finance to be credible, is in no way acceptable to Ashley in its current structure, while a brochure, sent to various media outlets giving details of the planned takeover “is full of fantasy numbers and mistakes.”

Bruce also appeared to have little interest in the fresh talk of new owners arriving at St James’ Park and is confident everyone associated with the running of the club will ignore it until a realistic offer is made.

“It’s an ongoing saga, isn’t it?” said Bruce, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leicester City. “Until its bona fide. I think people are saying ‘here we go again’. It’s not going to influence me. I can’t influence that. The only thing I can influence …hopefully we can play better than we did last Saturday.

Newcastle were poor last time out at home to Brighton. The hosts held on for a point and lie just one place above the relegation zone Credit: Getty Images

“I’m perfectly fine with it. It’s fair to say Lee Charnley runs the club on a day-to-day basis. We have regular contact. That’s every day, twice a day. That’s the way it was going to be. That’s the way it is. I’m fine with it. The club’s run fantastically well through Lee. That’s who I speak with.”

Bruce also denied that it will have any impact on the players, adding: “All the players are professionals. I’m sure they’ve heard it all before. If they’ve been here with Jamaal [Lascelles], they’ve probably seen it how many times? Five? Six? Twice a season for the last five years? It’s common knowledge the club’s for sale.

“Until I’m told otherwise, [Mike Ashley remains as owner]. I’ve been involved in it before at Aston Villa. I’ve been involved in a takeover at Birmingham City. If it’s true, then I get involved. It’s something I can’t influence.”

Charnley has also not spoken to Bruce with the unofficial line coming out of the boardroom that Newcastle intend to ignore the matter given the lack of a credible offer.