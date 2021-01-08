Steve Bruce: It is 'morally wrong' to make players and staff work during Covid crisis

Steve Bruce has argued it has reached the point where it is “morally wrong” to force footballers and staff to continue working given how widely the new strain of coronavirus has spread.

Newcastle were the first Premier League club to be forced to postpone a game because of a mass Covid outbreak back in November and both captain Jamaal Lascelles and their best player Allan Saint-Maximin have suffered serious health complications caused by the virus. Lascelles returned to training this week after a month on the sidelines, while Saint-Maximin is still not able to train and has been unable to do any physical work for seven weeks.

With several other top-flight clubs, including Manchester City, Aston Villa, Fulham, as well as numerous clubs in the Football League suffering mass infections since, Bruce is worried worse is yet to come and football will have to be paused.

“The speed of which it hits,” said Bruce. “Certainly at our club, when you are getting more and more cases every few hours, it is quite incredible and it is scary… how it ripped through lots and lots of people.

“That is something a lot of football clubs are looking at now. It’s very, very difficult to contain and it leaves people, in some cases, very, very sick. They [the governing bodies] will be looking at it I am sure.

“Look, financially it is right to carry on playing, but for me, morally, it is probably wrong. I understand people want to see a game of football but we are just as vulnerable to catching this as everybody else is and we are in the fortunate position where we are tested twice a week. How lucky are we?

“But we have seen at close range how [seriously] it affects people. We know who has had it and who has suffered from it. The vast majority, to be fair, it goes over the top of the young players but we have had two players who are very, very sick and have had to take it very seriously.

“And we’ve had a member of staff who was so ill he was very nearly hospitalised. So, it’s not been easy. Yes, we will keep going along because it is financially right, but morally I think it is wrong.

“For me, all of us are suffering. Probably we are the lucky ones because we are providing an entertainment that others can tune in to watch. But we are at the stage now where we have to make a decision.

“We have to hope over the next two or three weeks we don’t see more of these outbreaks that are affecting every part of this country, and football clubs, in particular.

“When you go into a football club, let’s be fair, we are socialising. Even though we are doing everything possible to stick to the protocols, how do you stop Manchester City celebrating together because they have reached another cup final like they did the other night.

“We want to see that. If you stop that, you are stopping the whole enjoyment of sport, celebrating together but they are sweating and breathing heavily together. You can’t stop that.”