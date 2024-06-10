Steve Borthwick selects Tom Curry and six uncapped players for England’s summer tour

Tom Curry (right) has played just 34 minutes of rugby since the World Cup – but has been named in Steve Borthwick's summer touring squad - PA/Adam Davy

Tom Curry has made the cut for England’s summer tour despite playing just 34 minutes of rugby since the World Cup after being included alongside six uncapped players in Steve Borthwick’s touring party.

As Telegraph Sport reported, winger Ollie Sleightholme, who finished the season as the Premiership’s leading try-scorer, and Sale Sharks full-back Joe Carpenter have both been included alongside Bristol Bears hooker Gabriel Oghre. Sale wing Tom Roebuck and Harlequins pair Luke Northmore and Fin Baxter will also make the trip as uncapped players in the 36-man squad.

Flanker Curry has not featured for England since last year’s World Cup after a gruelling rehabilitation from a hip injury and only made his comeback in Sale’s Premiership semi-final defeat to Bath on June 1. Despite Sale director of rugby Alex Sanderson warning that taking him on tour will shorten his international career, Borthwick has selected himself alongside his twin brother Ben.

Maro Itoje, who is only 95 minutes away from breaking a game-limit agreement, will also make the plane for the tour that begins against Japan on June 22 before back-to-back Tests against New Zealand on July 6 and 13.

There are a number of notable omissions from the Premiership final in which Northampton triumphed 25-21 over Bath. Flanker Ted Hill, No 8 Alfie Barbeary and wing Will Muir miss out for Bath while the Northampton trio of prop Trevor Davison, flanker Tom Pearson and hooker Curtis Langdon, who suffered a suspected shoulder injury, will also not make the trip. Champions Northampton are still well represented with seven players, including six backs while Bath captain Ben Spencer has earned a deserved recall.

George Ford’s Achilles injury means that head coach Borthwick will take just two fly-halves in Marcus Smith and Fin Smith, although the latter’s Northampton team-mate George Furbank and Exeter’s Henry Slade can provide cover there. Slade is by far the most experienced back with 63 caps with only Marcus Smith and Freddie Steward boasting more than 20 caps.

Jamie George will continue to captain the team.

Other players to miss out from Borthwick’s training squad include Bristol full-back Max Malins, Leicester scrum-half Jack van Poortvliet and the Exeter pair of Rus Tuima and Greg Fisilau, who are on the standby list.

England name summer touring squad: As it happened . . .

01:42 PM BST

More from Borthwick

Picking Tom Curry

Tom’s a world-class player. Anyone watching that [Premiership] semi-final will have seen the impact he had. The respective medical teams have been liaising around Tom for a long period and every report has spoken about the condition he has been in. It was a very straightforward decision. Player welfare is vital and medics tell me that Tom is in fantastic condition.

Borthwick stresses that “no concerns” were raised by Sale and that Tom Curry himself was “energised” and made it clear that he wanted to go.

Debutants

Tom Roebuck was part of that Six Nations squad and was chomping at the bit. He was disappointed not to play but so eager to perform at training. I think his game has taken another step forward after the Six Nations. Ollie Sleightholme’s point of difference is clearly beating defenders and finding the way to the try-line. He has exceptional pace, and we want that in our team. I’ve spoken to him several times throughout the season. He’s beaten plenty of defenders but, another thing, is that he’s an excellent defender. Our defensive system is important to us and we see him fitting into that very well.

01:39 PM BST

Here’s some Steve Borthwick from the press conference

General thoughts on squad

I think the squad has that mix of experienced internationals and bringing through the new players into the international environment. The senior players have been excellent at supporting those players during the camps.

Fly-halves

We’ve picked two specialist fly-halves, in Marcus and Fin, who are world class, and then players who can support those two in George Furbank and Henry Slade. We’re obviously disappointed that George is unavailable. We expect him to be fit for the start of next season. Any injury is an opportunity for another player and we want Fin and Marcus to seize that opportunity by playing winning rugby. We’ve seen the progression of Fin with consistent performances. In tough environments, he’s performed. I think he’s been excellent. Marcus is a seasoned international now, so to have two players like that at our disposal is terrific.

01:13 PM BST

A word on some of the players to miss out

England said they would use the recent training camps at Pennyhill Park as experience for younger players, which is why there’s no sign of forwards Rusi Tuima and Greg Fisilau from Exeter.

Jack van Poortvliet is a minor surprise but the competition at scrum-half was tight and Harry Randall’s speed at scrum-half can certainly help England’s attack.

Langdon, as mentioned earlier, seemed to pick up a shoulder injury in the Premiership final which might have ended his hopes of touring.

12:50 PM BST

Fin Baxter, England’s next loosehead?

Beno Obano’s red card in the final was ill-timed, given his form meant he might have toured, but this summer was always about the development of Fin Baxter, Harlequins’ young loosehead who impressed in the big Champions Cup games. There’s a nice parallel with Baxter being called up ahead of a debut the summer after the 2023 Rugby World Cup, just as his mentor at Harlequins, Joe Marler, made his debut back in 2012 in South Africa after the 2011 tournament.

12:38 PM BST

Freeman might be England’s most important back

He had loads of good moments in the final, scoring early but also excellent in the air and coming up with defensive stops. Here’s Charlie Morgan with some analysis on what Freeman can give England this summer.

England will inevitably find themselves stretched by the All Blacks. Freeman’s athleticism and anticipation will be put to good use.

12:33 PM BST

Club-by-club breakdown

Northampton Saints - 7

Harlequins - 6

Bath - 5

Sale Sharks - 5

Leicester Tigers - 4

Saracens - 4

Exeter Chiefs - 3

Bristol - 2

(Which means no players for Gloucester or Newcastle Falcons)

12:31 PM BST

Here’s Steve Borthwick

The Summer Series presents a valuable opportunity for the continued development of this squad and is a demanding challenge to conclude the season For some of the younger players, it will be their first time touring abroad with England. Travelling together is a great way to build closer bonds and provides an important opportunity for new players to settle into our environment. With the changes in climate, playing conditions, and contrasting styles of rugby from the two opponents we face, we will be challenged on and off the field. The National Stadium in Tokyo is an incredible venue for Test match rugby, and we will need to be at our very best against a Japanese team who will want to play fast. New Zealand’s home record is well documented, and we face a team who came within one point of winning a World Cup. Historically it is not a place England have had much success, but we are determined to change that. The players know that they will need to be mentally strong and tactically smart if we are to get the result we want.

12:30 PM BST

England’s 36-player squad for their summer tour of Japan and New Zealand

Forwards:

Fin Baxter (Harlequins, uncapped)

Dan Cole (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)

Alex Coles (Northampton Saints, 5 caps)

Chandler Cunningham-South (Harlequins, 4 caps)

Ben Curry (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 50 caps)

Theo Dan (Saracens, 12 caps)

Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 17 caps)

Ben Earl (Saracens, 30 caps)

Charlie Ewels (Bath, 30 caps)

Jamie George (Saracens, 90 caps) – captain

Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 7 caps)

Maro Itoje (Saracens, 81 caps)

Joe Marler (Harlequins, 93 caps)

George Martin (Leicester Tigers, 12 caps)

Gabriel Oghre (Bristol Bears, uncapped)

Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 5 caps)

Ethan Roots (Exeter Chiefs, 4 caps)

Will Stuart (Bath, 38 caps)

Sam Underhill (Bath, 35 caps)

Backs:

Joe Carpenter (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso (Exeter Chiefs, 3 caps)

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, 8 caps)

George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 9 caps)

Ollie Lawrence (Bath, 24 caps)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints, 15 caps)

Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped)

Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 6 caps)

Tom Roebuck (Sale Sharks, uncapped)

Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 62 caps)

Ollie Sleightholme (Northampton Saints, uncapped)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints, 2 caps)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 32 caps)

Ben Spencer (Bath, 5 caps)

Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 33 caps)

12:27 PM BST

Couple of minutes to go

I've seen the list, and can tell you

12:21 PM BST

Many scrum-halves but only three spots

I spoke to Danny Care last week about England’s scrum-half options, which include Alex Mitchell, Harry Randall, Ben Spencer, Jack van Poortvliet and Raffi Quirke. Only three can tour.

Incidentally, thought Mitchell was surprisingly off his game in the final, which was a credit to Bath’s breakdown pressure. Here’s Care:

Alex is the tempo for that Northampton team. His super skill is speed of ball, getting the ball away quickly, but I think he’s the best attacking No 9 in terms of manipulating defenders around the fringes of the ruck, bringing people out to create space for others with his snakey hips. The ball movement with his hands is incredible, his ability to offload as well. He creates one-on-ones for himself which means he can release the ball to others.

12:17 PM BST

Fin Smith, England’s No 10?

Fresh from winning the Premiership on Saturday the 22-year-old spoke about what’s next for him this summer.

We have an individual development plan and mine was to win the league with Saints and get an England cap. I have now done both of those things. When you play in these games you hope you then put your hand up and get an opportunity. It is hard to think about now, I would love to play No 10 for England but being involved in the first thing and winning today wasn’t bad.

Lovely footage of Smith with his family at Twickenham during the celebrations.

A heartfelt moment 💚💛@finsmithh sees his family after winning his first @premrugby title with @SaintsRugby 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ctBHN6uLos — Rugby on TNT Sports (@rugbyontnt) June 9, 2024

12:13 PM BST

Two Currys on tour?

There’s a strong chance. Both Tom and Ben were in training with England last week, with Tom recently back from a major hip injury and Ben captaining Sale in their run to the semi-finals.

Here’s Charles Richardson on why despite only playing one game since the World Cup, Tom Curry should tour.

12:08 PM BST

Latest news

Here’s the Sunday update on who we expect to be in the squad.

12:00 PM BST

Welcome

Morning everyone and yes, your calendar’s are correct, it is England squad announcement day. Always a highlight to finish the season, mainly because with his team about to fly off to Japan in a couple of days’ time Steve Borthwick actually gets to see who is fully fit and available only a couple of days removed from the Gallagher Premiership final (congratulations to Northampton and their #shoearmy).

The news on Sunday that George Ford will not tour is a blow, given his experience in what is naturally a bit of a younger England group following the Rugby World Cup combined with some unfortunate injuries to Ford and also Ellis Genge, the loosehead prop and vice-captain. Ollie Chessum is another injury which England could do without, particularly after they appeared to settle on an excellent formula towards the back end of the Six Nations with Maro Itoje, George Martin and Chessum playing well against Ireland and France. It should also be noted that Elliot Daly is not available, missing the tour to stay at home for the birth of his child.

However, there are lots of exciting options in this group, especially the Northampton contingent. Whispers on Sunday suggest that the Premiership’s top try scorer Ollie Sleightholme, who is uncapped, could join fellow Northampton backs George Furbank, Tommy Freeman, Fraser Dingwall, Fin Smith and Alex Mitchell in the summer squad - so almost a full set.

Then there is Joe Carpenter, the young Sale full-back who caught the eye against Bath in the Premiership semi-final a couple of weeks ago. One player who might not make it however is Northampton’s Curtis Langdon, the form hooker in the last month, who Telegraph Sport understands has been dealing with a shoulder injury after going off in the Premiership final which, per one source, was “not looking great”.

Still, all will be revealed shortly. Stick around.

