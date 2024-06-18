Steve Borthwick planned to unleash Marcus Smith at No 10 on this tour - no matter what

It is the most significant selection made by Steve Borthwick since he succeeded Eddie Jones as England head coach. Solving the enigma of Marcus Smith proved beyond the mastery of his predecessor Eddie Jones, but now it seems Borthwick is determined to find the answer of whether the Harlequins player can finally step out of the shadows of Owen Farrell and George Ford and establish himself as England’s No 10.

Even though Fin Smith finished the season with a swagger, guiding Northampton Saints to their first Premiership title since 2014, Borthwick has taken the decision to start the Harlequins player against Japan, which almost certainly would have been the case even if Ford had not been forced to withdraw from the tour with an Achilles injury.

Under the previous regime, Jones couldn’t make his mind up, having first brought Smith into his England squad as an apprentice as an 18 year-old. When he backed him throughout 2022, having dropped Ford and played Farrell at inside centre, by the end of year Jones was out of a job. The Australian recently admitted he had promoted his protege ahead of time.

“I wanted to try to change the style of England, play a more aggressive attacking style with Marcus there,” said Jones. “But it just didn’t fit the team at the time. I could have been more patient, but I had been there for seven years, and I wanted to change quickly in that last period of time.”

There was more than a hint of irony when Borthwick found himself faced with a similar temptation last year, when he replaced Jones just nine months before the start of the World Cup. With little time to build a squad, he opted to start Smith alongside Farrell for his first game in charge, an alarming defeat by Scotland at Twickenham.

Then, having restored Farrell as his starting fly-half, Borthwick made the seismic decision to drop the then England captain for the first time since 2015 and start Smith at 10 for the game against France at Twickenham. For a new coach finding his way in the cauldron of the Six Nations, the decision looked at best high-risk. Yet Borthwick was prepared to use the game to discover if his fly-half would be ready to control a game on his own, to replicate the white hot pressure of a World Cup quarter-final.

England suffered a record 53-10 defeat. Smith wasn’t ready. Neither was the team. It was back to the drawing board. Farrell and Ford would go to France as England’s fly-half options and Smith had to reinvent himself as a full-back to force himself into the match-day 23 on the bench.

Yet when England returned from France, having overachieved by kicking their way to third place at the World Cup, Borthwick knew that his side had to evolve if they were to compete at the highest level.

Borthwick's decision to start Smith against Japan is his most significant call yet - Getty Images/Glyn Kirk

That would involve an overhaul of their attacking game and Smith was again back to spearhead a new-look England at the start of this year’s Six Nations, following the decision by Farrell to step back from international rugby. Yet even the best-laid plans can become undone by a calf injury and at the 11th hour the Harlequins player was forced to withdraw from the starting XV.

This time Ford seized the moment by starting all five Tests at fly-half, despite Smith returning to the bench for England’s final two games. Smith came on and landed the match-winning drop-goal against Ireland at Twickenham.

Critically though, during his absence England put a new focus on their attacking strategy and intent following a soul-searching meeting following the defeat by Scotland in the rain at Murrayfield.

The manner in which England finished their campaign not only gave their supporters hope that the tide truly had been turned, but also convinced Borthwick that his side now had an identity, having accrued a Test match know-how that was better suited to both accommodate Smith’s innate attacking skills and play a higher tempo game which he could exploit.

Fin Smith looks a tremendous prospect. He has more of a rounded skill set than his namesake and has already revealed a streetwise and resilient edge by inspiring Northampton to a victory in such a rigorous testing ground at Munster’s Thomond Park.

Fin Smith finished the season with a swagger for Northampton Saints but Marcus has been given the nod against Japan - Getty Images/Koki Nagahama

Yet now is the time to find out if Smith senior can finally grab hold of this England team and set the game alight in the manner many hoped he would do when he first burst onto the international stage in 2021, when he found himself fast-tracked onto the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa.

It is now-or-never. Borthwick needs to back the 25-year-old not just for the remainder of this tour, including the two Tests against New Zealand, but also for the autumn series which includes games against the All Blacks, Australia and South Africa.

There was a time during England’s pomp when they would run through or over their opponents. This squad may not possess the power to do that in today’s game, but what they do have in ample supply is dynamism; players with footwork and pace. And that is where Marcus Smith comes in.

In the pursuit of a high-pace game, Smith has the ability to become England’s game changer. He has the vision to identify space and increase the speed of England’s ball.

The great unknown is whether he can manage a full-blooded Test match. At Harlequins he can get away with a Kevin Keegan-style approach, recalling a time when the former Newcastle United manager would taunt the opposition by saying if they scored three goals, his side would score four. Try that against the All Blacks and you are not coming back.

But Smith’s talent is too great not to give him the chance to succeed now, and with 30 caps already to his name he also brings Test match experience to a side that is still extremely callow in certain areas, not least in a back three of George Furbank, Tommy Freeman and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso.

If he succeeds, his selection on this tour is likely to be remembered as the red letter moment that defined England’s attacking game for the next four years. If he fails, Fin Smith awaits in the wings. The stakes are that high.

