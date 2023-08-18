Steve Borthwick adopts siege mentality to fire up England

England have a chance to lay down a pre-World Cup marker in Dublin - PA/Brian Lawless

Could this be the moment when England’s flatlining World Cup preparations finally spark into life?

The controversy that has raged all week following Owen Farrell’s red card may have cast a dark shadow over Steve Borthwick’s squad.

But as improbable as it may sound, amid the angst and frustration at the external outrage to Farrell’s tackle on Wales forward Taine Basham and the disciplinary process which followed, there could yet be something of a silver lining for England.

Reading between the lines of Borthwick’s vigorous and passionate defence of his captain at England’s arrival press conference in Dublin on Thursday night, it was possible to discern a sense that the incident has also served to act as a rallying call to unite a squad trying to establish a new identity in the rush towards the World Cup.

Borthwick’s disappointment is genuine that the disciplinary process that first cleared his captain by downgrading the red card to yellow has now been appealed by World Rugby and will now disrupt another week.

But smart coaches also use such traumatic events to their advantage. If Borthwick was looking for a defining bonding moment ahead of their departure to France, their captain’s distress has provided a backs-to-the-wall scenario to exploit.

There had already been a sense within the group that their 12-man rearguard action against Wales to snatch victory at Twickenham had given them a foundation stone from which to generate some momentum. Now the internal outrage at the treatment of their captain seems to have had a galvanising impact on team morale.

“There has been a real ‘Team England’ theme to the week,” said one source.

'Team England' hass been the theme at training this week - Getty Images/Andrew Kearns

One can imagine the internal messaging this week: ‘Did you think this would be easy? The bases are loaded against us. We are going to have to do this by ourselves.’

What has also become apparent is just how strong Farrell’s leadership is valued within the group. It has been said that his mere presence in the group tends to drive up intensity in training by 10 per cent. With the world and his dog now seemingly having a pop at the Saracens fly-half, any sense of club divisions appear to have melted away.

The World Rugby appeal has now put his participation for the start of the World Cup in doubt again – even a three-week ban, half the entry point sanction for a dangerous tackle to the head would rule him out of England’s most important pool fixture, the opener against Argentina on Sept 9. So the squad have been left with no option but to roll up their sleeves and prepare for the worst.

The Plan B option of starting George Ford without Farrell at inside centre but instead with the powerhouse Manu Tuilagi now looks like it is Plan A. Joe Marchant, outside Tuilagi on Saturday, has been one of the success stories of the two games against Wales, while Ford’s distribution and vision will be key in trying to bring out the attacking prowess of wings Elliot Daly and Anthony Watson, who will be encouraged to roam behind their midfield.

Up front the pack is loaded with power. Ben Earl is pressing strong claims to start at openside, with Tom Curry still struggling with an ankle injury, while Courtney Lawes will offer a lower key but no less effective leadership style in Farrell’s absence.

It is important to remember the context of what is effectively another ‘pre-season’ Test match. But with Ireland selecting what is all but their strongest side and looking to make amends for what they felt was a below-par display in their Six Nations Grand Slam victory against England in March, Borthwick should get a clear snapshot of just how resilient and adaptive his side are. A win would utterly change the dynamic, but one feels that a battling defeat against the number one side in the world might also do the same.

A word here for Farrell. It is hard to think of a more supercharged, emotionally challenging week for a player ahead of what might be his last World Cup.

It was a bad tackle, and the handling of the disciplinary process has done nothing to help the image of the game. Yet to see the heartfelt reaction of his father Andy, the Ireland head coach on Thursday, for his son shone a light on just how hard this has been for the family.

The Farrells have always presented an utterly professional and emotionally robust appearance in dealing with the challenges of the coach-player dynamic. But it was hard not to be moved by seeing Farrell senior’s mask slip at his despair of the personal attacks on his son.

Warren Gatland, the Wales head who was critical of Farrell’s tackling technique that resulted in his player being removed from the contest for failing a head injury assessment, agrees that the personal barbs have “crossed the line”.

Manu Tuilagi is back in the centres for England - Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Gatland, who endured a similar experience when he felt the New Zealand press went below the belt during the Lions tour in 2017 when his son Byrn was playing against the tourists, said he understood Andy Farrell’s reaction.

“The thing I love about sport is that having opinions and differences of opinions and creating a little bit of debate and that’s why a lot of people said that they thought it was a red card,” said Gatland.

“But when it becomes personal, and that is what this has become, it’s just not acceptable, it crosses a line.

“It is just a loud minority that people take notice of and that to me is just disappointing because Owen doesn’t deserve that.

“I remember the headline in the New Zealand Herald the day we were playing the Barbarians and it said something like ‘Gatland to target Barbarians weakness – his son’. They [the Farrells] have a professional look and composure but I always talk about the importance of family and how it comes first. I can remember going up to Bryn before that game and he was taking kicks from halfway and I gave him a hug and said, ‘Mate I hope you have a great game today.’ That’s what you want for your family.

“I completely understand Andy’s reaction to it because he wants to be really supportive of his son and he has obviously seen the things that have been said.”