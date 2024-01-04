Kevin Sinfield will become 'catch and pass' coach before quitting England

Steve Borthwick (left) and Kevin Sinfield will part ways later in the year - Getty Images/Alex Davidson

Kevin Sinfield, England’s defence coach, will leave Steve Borthwick’s coaching staff this summer after being moved to the new role of skills coach for the upcoming Six Nations.

Borthwick revealed on Thursday that he had reshuffled his coaching staff for this year’s championship, with Sinfield moving to his new role where he will be responsible for “catch-pass skills with the kickers and goalkickers” before his departure later this year after the tour of New Zealand.

Andrew Strawbridge, the skills guru who helped the All Blacks to the silver medal at the 2023 Rugby World Cup, will join as a consultant for the first four weeks of the Six Nations, overseeing several areas of Borthwick’s programme.

Andrew Strawbridge helped New Zealand to the silver medal at the Rugby World Cup - Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Felix Jones, the Irishman who won back-to-back World Cups with South Africa as an assistant coach, will replace Sinfield as Borthwick’s defensive lieutenant. The roles of Richard Wigglesworth and Tom Harrison, attack coach and scrum coach respectively, remain unchanged.

Felix Jones was a member of South Africa's World Cup-winning team - Mike Egerton/PA

“Kev made the decision over what he wanted to do,” said Borthwick, who does not know Sinfield’s long-term plan.

“At the end of the World Cup, every member of the management team needed the opportunity to relax, decompress, reflect, and spend some time with friends and family. A couple of weeks later Kev and I met and he gave me his decision.

“Through this first 12 months, Kev’s role and what he’s added as we’ve reset the team, you can’t overstate the value he’s brought, what he’s done and the relationships he’s built.

“It’s fantastic that he’s continuing with the team [until after the summer]. So I’ve changed his role to skills and he will be working specifically on catch-pass skills with the kickers and goalkickers, which he does very well.”

Farrell ‘showed a lot of courage’

Alongside the coaching reshuffle, Borthwick addressed the media on Thursday for the first time since Owen Farrell’s decision to take an indefinite period of leave from international rugby. The head coach, who hopes that Farrell will play for England again, branded the abuse received by his captain as “appalling”, adding that the Rugby Football Union is assessing the level of support available to its men’s team.

“Owen and I spoke right at the end of the World Cup,” Borthwick said. “We were actually in Paris. Then he took a period of reflection and we met a couple of weeks later and he told me of his decision to step away. I’m full of admiration for this guy, as a man, a player and a leader.

“It takes a lot of courage to do what he’s done. The online hate that is being spread is not ok, it’s not right. For people to have to endure that, their families to have to endure that, to drive [Farrell and two English officials] out of the game, is just appalling. I don’t have the answers to it, but I do know it’s wrong and they’re not true rugby fans that are saying this stuff.

“I don’t think any of us expected what happened at that World Cup, or that level of vitriol against certain people and certain teams. We’ve looked really closely at what support we give our players, management team, officials, families. That’s a big area we’re looking at to ensure we’re maximising every bit of support we can get.”

Older players want to stay involved with England

In Farrell’s stead, Borthwick requires a new captain, whom he will name on January 17 alongside the rest of his England squad for the Six Nations. While keeping one eye on the next World Cup in 2027, Borthwick confirmed that the senior players from the World Cup were still in his plans for the championship.

“The players have got to play well,” Borthwick said. “And that’s why we’re out watching the players, why we’re out visiting all of the clubs and looking at how they train. That’s why we’re talking to their coaches all the time.

“I spoke to some of the players, you could say ‘senior’ players, players who potentially might not be there in 2027,” Borthwick said. “And I talked to them about the next steps. The number of them who said: ‘I might not be there in four years, but I want to help this team and I want to help young players come through now. I think I’ve got value to add and I think I could help.’

“That tells me these players care a lot about this team, and they want to help this team grow and develop and get stronger from this foundation.

“There is clearly this need to evolve and develop. We know there’s a balance of aiming to win every game we’re playing in – because we want to win every game – and making sure that we are successful in each of the tournaments or series we play, and being ready for 2027. That’s a balance. But I try to keep things as simple as possible for the players. Play well, earn selection and help this team be successful. And that’s going to be the best way for this team to be ready for 2027.”

