Steve Belichick's mullet, facial expressions captivate Twitter
The New England Patriots' matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was must-see TV for many reasons. But who expected Steve Belichick to be one of them?
The eldest son of Bill Belichick, who serves as the Patriots' outside linebackers coach and de facto offensive coordinator, got some airtime during NBC's "Sunday Night Football" broadcast at Gillette Stadium.
Had Steve Belichick known he was getting airtime, he may not have done this:
Steve Belichick never misses an opportunity for a great GIF pic.twitter.com/uzuCfXITDI
— Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) October 4, 2021
Maybe that was just Belichick's "concentration" face as he attempted to slow down Tom Brady and the Bucs. But Twitter predictably had a field day with the young assistant's wild facial expressions (and exceptional mullet).
Here's a roundup of some of the best:
Steve Belichick pic.twitter.com/HdGThET8Mm
— #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 4, 2021
Steve Belichick after he saw Ace Ventura for the first time pic.twitter.com/vPtzOyMzlS
— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 4, 2021
Steve Belichick watching his defense #Patriots #ForeverNE #GoBucs pic.twitter.com/CnqJSnb5zV
— Błog Boy Takes (@BlogBoyTakes) October 4, 2021
Cop: “Sir have you taken any form of drug/medication this evening?”
Steve Belichick: pic.twitter.com/WxT8ZUJnKS
— The Dawgzilla (@TheDawgzilla) October 4, 2021
Steve Belichick pic.twitter.com/c5ZsS7juI9
— alyssa (@goIdenlyss) October 4, 2021
Why does Steve Belichick look like he works at a gas station in a bad part of town pic.twitter.com/3ywdNvMBoJ
— Midwest Sports Network (@MWSNsports) October 4, 2021
Bill Belichick: permanently stoic, has never smiled, frowned, or made any facial expression whatsoever
Steve Belichick: https://t.co/AsLT8tQBdN
— Rodger Sherman (@rodger) October 4, 2021
Stephen Belichick every time his defense makes a play pic.twitter.com/ACocsN7mru
— iamTHEREALVEGASMURPH (@RealMurphdog916) October 4, 2021
me trying to read the assembly instructions for my IKEA ottoman pic.twitter.com/tS6DN03Onj
— Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) October 4, 2021
I see Steve Belichick is still cosplaying as Joe Dirt pic.twitter.com/lFcOs0615P
— gifdsports (@gifdsports) October 4, 2021
Steve Belichick's brow-furrowing and tongue-wagging wasn't enough to prevent a 19-17 Bucs victory that dropped the Patriots to 1-3 on the season.
But something tells us this won't be the last we see of the 34-year-old assistant on the sideline this year.