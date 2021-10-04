Steve Belichick turned into a meme after making a ridiculous face on TV

No one is safe on Sunday Night Football.

Roughly an hour after the TV broadcast caught Bill Belichick picking his teeth with a pencil, New England Patriots assistant coach Steve Belichick turned into an absolutely incredible meme after making a series of funny faces. Apparently, Belcihick didn’t like the outcome of a play during his team’s matchup against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. And an unfiltered Steve Belichick had a pretty wild range of emotions in a short period of time. That led to an amazing outpouring of memes on Twitter. Here’s a look at all the jokes that ensued.

Your brain after watching football all day pic.twitter.com/7Hd0SeYPLN — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) October 4, 2021

You’re saying there’s a BBQ buffet and it’s all you can eat, pic.twitter.com/hrrcpDGGu7 — Chris Scheim (@Scheimtime) October 4, 2021

Steve Belichick after he saw Ace Ventura for the first time pic.twitter.com/vPtzOyMzlS — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) October 4, 2021

Every middle school boy on picture day pic.twitter.com/ftL0oM7Xmy — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) October 4, 2021

i can never tell which football coaches are legitimately as weird as they seem to be and which ones are doing performance art. https://t.co/u3M0yECuXh — Chris Paul Towers (@CTowersCBS) October 4, 2021

This game is out of control https://t.co/1isVKpdtXj — Chris Scheim (@Scheimtime) October 4, 2021

Trying to keep up with Squid Game subtitles after an edible pic.twitter.com/ZgacOhJTBu — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) October 4, 2021

When Brandon Bolden is STILL getting snaps over Rhamondre Stevenson pic.twitter.com/vvvjLYtH0A — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) October 4, 2021

smelling salts hitting different pic.twitter.com/YGzVpUd0TG — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) October 4, 2021

Dad look at me I’m a dog. Woof pic.twitter.com/KygodSqUWh — Chris Scheim (@Scheimtime) October 4, 2021

There’s never a dull moment when the Patriots end up on primetime TV.

