Steve Belichick not surprised by Christian Gonzalez’s early success

New England Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez is impressing his coaches three weeks into the season.

Gonzalez has been matched up with some of the toughest wide receivers in the NFL, and he has taken each and every challenge by storm.

Just look at New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson’s statistics, when matched up with the Patriots’ talented defensive back. Per Patriots.com’s Evan Lazar, the receiver caught only three receptions for 18 yards.

Gonzalez was able to hold his own against the likes of Miami Dolphins All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill as well. Hill tallied zero catches on two targets, and one of those throws was intercepted.

The body of work that the Oregon product has been able to put forth is impressive but not surprising to the Patriots coaching staff, as transcribed by NESN.com’s Zack Cox.

“I don’t know if I would say surprised, just because we did a lot of work on him coming out of college,” said Patriots defensive play-caller Steve Belichick. “You could see a lot of these traits when you watched all the college tape and stuff like that. So, I wouldn’t say surprised, but he’s been playing really well so far, which is the expectation for all the players we have around here.

“But I’m definitely happy we have him. This is why we drafted him and everybody else. I’m happy that he’s doing well and hope it can continue.”

Several of New England’s recent draft classes have been criticized quite loudly by fans and media alike. Many thought the Patriots should have selected a wide receiver with their first pick in the draft.

Nevertheless, Gonzalez is continuing the Patriots’ successful tradition of drafting corners.

