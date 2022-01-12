Steve Belichick: Matt Judon is making big plays ‘whether they show up on the stat sheet or not’

Through the first 14 games of the season, New England Patriots edge Matt Judon was one of the most dominant players on the team’s defense — and, perhaps, in the NFL. He logged 12.5 sacks and 59 pressures during those first 13 games. New England jumped out to a 9-4 start.

But the Patriots have slipped — and Judon with them. New England lost three of their last four games and Judon logged zero snaps and just four pressures during that span.

Patriots defensive play-caller and outside linebackers coach Steve Belichick was asked whether he thinks the statistics line up with what he’s seeing on game film.

“Yeah, there’s something to be said for what happens on paper. I’d say the biggest thing is, did you get the win or the loss?” Belichick said on Tuesday.

It doesn’t seem, however, like Belichick is displeased with the star edge player, who signed a four-year, $54 million deal with New England during free agency this offseason.

“I have no issues with Judon right now,” Belichick said. “Things have been going good, just like they have all year. Since he got here in the spring, it’s been great to work with him, so I don’t look too much into that stuff (the statistics). …. He puts the team first, and I know all of us appreciate him doing that. Happy he’s on our team. He continues to make plays for us whether they show up on the stat sheet or not.”

There’s important context to Judon’s lack of production — and he brought that up when he was asked about it. Judon went on COVID-19/reserve prior to the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars and played sparingly. New England also saw just 13 dropbacks from the Colts in Week 15 and 23 dropbacks against the Dolphins in Week 18. There have been fewer opportunities for him to put up big numbers with sacks and pressures.

“I want to be that guy,” Judon said last week. “I want to be the guy that everybody look upon. Sometimes, I might get blocked differently and other guys step up and I love what they do and I celebrate and enjoy their success as much as they celebrate and enjoy my success. I’m not going to watch stats.”

Judon had also issues in run defense, particularly against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16 when Judon scored a 48.7 PFF grade for run defense. In Week 18, Judon also failed to set the edge on a 27-yard carry from Dolphins running back Duke Johnson — and failed to contain quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on what proved to be a game-clinching rush on third-and-8 in the fourth quarter.

The Patriots may not be alarmed by Judon’s slowing production, in part because his early production was so impressive to start the year. It comes down to Belichick’s initial comments about winning and losing, with a win-or-go-home matchup against the Bills on Saturday. Judon is crucial to the Patriots’ success. He and New England need to put a win on paper, which may require a big game from Judon.

