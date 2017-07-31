Steve Bartman Receives 2016 World Series Ring From Cubs

tim: Your government at work folks. It would be hard to make this ridiculousness up. Trump loses power and becomes more ineffectual by the day. How on earth was this guy "successful" in the private sector? He alienates everyone he works with, contributes nothing meaningful to important conversations, and now we can plainly see he isn't even a good judge of character. Hiring someone and then firing them 10 days later? Pathetic. If the US was a company, the board of directors would remove the CEO at this point.