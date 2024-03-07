Steve Ballmer Announces Halo Sports & Entertainment Portfolio

As the Los Angeles Clippers prepare to move into the Intuit Dome next season, team owner Steve Ballmer announced a new corporate structure for his related holdings. Halo Sports and Entertainment will be an umbrella brand which owns the Clippers and Intuit Dome, as well as the G League’s Ontario Clippers and Inglewood’s Kia Forum.

Gillian Zucker, Clippers president of business operations, will retain that role while also serving as CEO of Halo S&E. Lawrence Frank will oversee the basketball performance of both teams as president of basketball operations.

“Gillian is a proven leader and one of the most respected executives in the NBA,” Ballmer said in a statement. “She has a successful track record running our business. I have continued to expand her role because I have the utmost confidence in her ability to achieve our ambitious goals.”

Notably, the company’s release also indicated that Ballmer, who bought the Clippers for $2 billion in 2014, does not have plans to expand beyond the four holdings. That’s in contrast to Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Mat Ishbia, who left the door open to further acquisitions while announcing Player 15 Group last month.

The new corporate structure will “help foster collaboration and efficiency,” the company said.

Early last week, the Clippers unveiled new logos and jersey designs in anticipation of their upcoming move. All of the changes come amid the team’s current title hunt; Los Angeles sits fourth in the Western Conference as the 54-year-old franchise chases its first conference title or NBA championship.

