Steve Avila's 2023 NFL Scouting Combine workout
Watch the full on-field workout from TCU Horned Frogs offensive guard Steve Avila at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Watch the full on-field workout from TCU Horned Frogs offensive guard Steve Avila at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.
Seattle Sea Dragons wide receiver Josh Gordon is easily the most talented receiver in the XFL, and he made perhaps the greatest play of this XFL season on Saturday night. Gordon caught a 65-yard touchdown pass with 59 seconds left to give Seattle a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers. Seattle faced fourth-and-2 on the [more]
Sam Farmer's crystal ball: NFL mock draft 2023 version 1.0. Farmer makes his first-round pick predictions.
Raiders players weren’t thrilled with head coach Josh McDaniels in his first season in Las Vegas. The NFL Players Association’s report card for the Raiders makes clear that the players thought McDaniels didn’t listen to them and kept them in the facility too long. “At this workplace, the lowest graded category was the coaching staff,” [more]
Mac Jones' former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Raiders might try to acquire the Patriots signal-caller this offseason, according to ESPN.
Heres a tracker of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the 2023 NFL combine, plus a look at previous records from the drill.
Adam Schefter constructed a loose framework for how a hypothetical trade between the Bears and Colts would result.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
Veteran kicker Robbie Gould is scheduled to become a free agent this month. Gould told Adam Schefter of ESPN that, as much as he enjoyed the past six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency and be kicking elsewhere in 2023. At the end of the 2020 season, the 49ers signed Gould to [more]
It wasn't long ago new UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was charged with domestic violence in Las Vegas – a charge that later was dropped.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants to know how the SEC could make Auburn, Tennessee and LSU the fixed opponents for the Tide. The answer is easy.
Bo Nickal's promotional debut Saturday at UFC 285 was swift, but his victory will be formally appealed by opponent Jamie Pickett's team.
The Bears still have Cairo Santos under contract for one more season, but he struggled at times with extra points.
Will the Chiefs bring in competition for Shane Buechele? Here’s what GM Brett Veach said.
Major League Baseball banned the shift for 2023, but the Red Sox used a loophole in the rule against Twins slugger Joey Gallo on Friday.
Levis, who has supreme confidence in his arm strength, put on a show in Saturday's Combine workout, but that's not the question he needed to answer.
2022 NCAA tournament bracket predictions
"It just goes to show you if you smoke weed and you're bad at school, you can win the Super Bowl twice," Travis Kelce joked during his SNL monologue.
Anthony Richardson is turning heads at the NFL combine.
Albert Breer believes Baker Mayfield would be an ideal backup to Trey Lance should Brock Purdy not be available to start the 2023 NFL season.
The Jets could potentially trade for Derek Carr. Here's the latest buzz...