Steve Avila is hosting an offensive line camp at the Rams’ facility

Steve Avila is only going into his second season in the NFL but he’s already become an integral part of the Los Angeles Rams – both on the field and off it. The 2023 second-round pick started every game and played every offensive snap last season at left guard and the expectation is for him to do the same at guard in 2024.

But before he takes the field for the Rams again, he’ll be helping the next generation of players. The Rams announced this week that Avila will be hosting an offensive line camp at the team’s facility in Thousand Oaks.

It’ll take place on May 24 and is aimed to help high school linemen improve before the upcoming season.

🗣️ Calling all Offensive Lineman@Stevelavila x @RamsNFL Offensive Line Position Camp on Friday, May 24th at the Rams Practice Facility! » https://t.co/eJIbYGhxTE pic.twitter.com/y5SDbOTQM2 — Rams Community (@RamsCommunity) May 6, 2024

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire