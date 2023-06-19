Steve Avila’s contract, a contract restructure and more Rams news for Cardinals fans

We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason, so it is time to take a trip around the NFC West to see what is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

Steve Avila gets 3 guaranteed years

Avila, the Rams’ second-round pick, signed his rookie contract and got three years fully guaranteed. With Cardinals second-round pick B.J. Ojulari unsigned, this could set a standard for his deal.

Aaron Donald, Alaric Jackson miss mandatory minicamp but are excused

The Rams had minicamp without defensive tackle Aaron Donald and tackle Alaric Jackson. No need to worry though. Both were excused for family reasons.

Cooper Kupp restructures deal

Cooper Kupp restructured his contract, saving the Rams more than $10 million in cap space this year.

Competition at center?

Brian Allen has been the Rams’ starting center, but offseason reps suggest perhaps he is in danger of losing his job.

2 Rams in top 100

How many Rams made CBS Sports’ top 100 list? Two did.

