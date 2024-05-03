Steve Asmussen discusses facing son Keith at Derby

Porzingis leaves game after suffering non-contact leg injury Kristaps Porzingis exited in the second quarter of the Celtics' Game 4 against the Heat due to a right calf injury and was listed as doubtful to return.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/porzingis-leaves-game-after-suffering-non-contact-leg-injury/608691/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Porzingis leaves game after suffering non-contact leg injury</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>

