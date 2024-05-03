- Porzingis leaves game after suffering non-contact leg injuryKristaps Porzingis exited in the second quarter of the Celtics' Game 4 against the Heat due to a right calf injury and was listed as doubtful to return.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com/nba/boston-celtics/celtics-videos/porzingis-leaves-game-after-suffering-non-contact-leg-injury/608691/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Porzingis leaves game after suffering non-contact leg injury</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsboston.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Boston</a></em></p>0:57Now PlayingPaused
Derrick White scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Celtics to a 102-88 win in Game 4 of Round 1 in Miami, as Boston takes a 3-1 lead.
Giants designated hitter Jorge Soler speaks to reporters after struggling offensively in San Francisco's 6-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday.
Steve Asmussen discusses facing son Keith at Derby
Track Phantom trainer Steve Asmussen chats with Britney Eurton about the opportunity to face his son, Keith, who will be the jockey for Just Steel during the 2024 Kentucky Derby.