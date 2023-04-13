Steve Apostopolous ‘still in the mix’ to buy Commanders

Breaking News:

Bryan Manning
·1 min read

Hold on for just a minute. After Sportico broke the news that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reached a deal with Josh Harris to sell the franchise for $6 billion, one of the other bidders says he is “still in the mix.”

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, Canadian billionaire Steve Apostopolous and his family remain alive in the race to become the next owner of the Commanders. Schefter’s source indicated that it was a “head-to-head race” and “anyone’s game” as it pertained to buying the NFL franchise.

Apostopolous and Harris were reportedly the only bids that got near Snyder’s reported asking price of $6 billion.

After Sportico’s report, others, such as Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, reported that Snyder and Harris were nearing a deal.

We’ll continue to follow this developing story.

