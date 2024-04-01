Steve Alford on Purdue in Final Four: 'He's done a phenomenal job recruiting the state'

The day after Purdue fought its way into the Final Four for the first time in 44 years, Steve Alford gave major props to coach Matt Painter for his in-state recruiting along with a nod to former legendary Boilermakers coach Gene Keady for paving the way.

Alford, who won an NCAA title at Indiana University as a player and has coached 33 seasons, the past five at the University of Nevada, said he sent Painter a text Sunday. He praised the 53-year-old former Purdue player for his coaching style.

"He's done a phenomenal job recruiting the state. He's done a phenomenal job of development," Alford told IndyStar. "I think that's what you see in his program. I think coach Keady and coach (Bob) Knight are very, very similar in that, that they took a lot of Indiana and Midwest kids and really developed them.

"And Matt is a coach Keady prodigy. He does it the right way."

Among the most successful Indiana recruits that have come to Purdue under Painter are Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Caleb Furst, Jaden Ivey, Caleb Swanigan, Rapheal Davis, A.J. Hammons, Robbie Hummel, Chris Kramer, JaJuan Johnson and E'Twaun Moore.

Alford and Painter's connections have Indiana roots themselves. Alford played at New Castle High in the early 80s when Painter was growing up in Muncie and would go on to play for Delta High. Both were recruited in-state for college.

Steve Alford talks with the media during the Sneaker Soiree at Hammons Student Center on Friday, Aug. 3, 2018.

"I'm just really happy for Matt. I've known Matt for a long time. He's a little bit younger than I am, so we missed each other for most of the playing career, but I've always followed him," Alford said. "He's just done a tremendous job there. And it's great to see it paying off."

