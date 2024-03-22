Stetson's season ends with WNIT loss to Florida International

Stetson’s sixth appearance in the WNIT ended in the first round Thursday.

The Hatters traveled to Miami and fell to Florida International 60-47 at the Ocean Beach Convocation Center. The Panthers advanced to a second-round matchup with Troy while Stetson’s loss concluded its season.

It finished with a 17-15 record.

The Hatters and Florida International (21-11) traded buckets throughout the first quarter.

Stetson's Jordan Peete (1) goes up for a layup against Austin Peay at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Senior guard Jordan Peete opened the scoring and put Stetson up with a basket 26 seconds in. After the Panthers rattled off the next seven points, the Hatters assembled their own 8-2 run to regain the lead (10-9).

With three minutes to go in the first period, graduate student Olivia Trice drained a 3-pointer that pushed Florida International ahead. Stetson’s redshirt senior guard, Jamiya Turner, tied it at 12 a minute later. But the Panthers remained in front 13-12 to begin the second quarter following a free throw by graduate student Kaliah Henderson.

That was the closest the Hatters got the rest of the game.

Trice kicked off the second quarter with a jumper that sparked a two-quarter run. Florida International held the Hatters to six points in the second quarter and eight in the third, out-scoring them 11-6 and 18-8.

The Panthers extended their advantage to a game-high 18 points twice — once with two and a half minutes to go in the third quarter (42-24) and again at the 2:28 mark of the fourth (56-38).

It was the second time the two schools met in the WNIT. Florida International also claimed their first contest in 2012.

Stetson's Jamiya Turner (4) attempts to drive during a game with Austin Peay at the Edmunds Center in DeLand, Saturday, March 9, 2024.

Turner was the only Stetson player to reach double figures. She tallied 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting.

Overall, the Hatters made just 31% of their field-goal attempts and 18.8% of their 3-point tries.

The Panthers shot 40.7% from the floor and 28.6% from deep. Junior Tanajah Hayes paced them with 17 points. Henderson and sophomore Mya Kone added 11 each.

