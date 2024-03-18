Stetson vs UConn basketball tickets in 2024 NCAA Tournament: Prices, how to buy

Pack your bags, Hatters fans: The Stetson men's basketball team is going to Brooklyn for March Madness.

Stetson plays top-seeded UConn on Friday to open their 2024 NCAA Tournament run. Fans who want to hit the road and watch their team make its first ever appearance in the tournament can buy tickets for the Hatters' session or for the whole weekend's worth of games at the Barclays Center.

The Stetson Hatters are making their March Madness debut after a 22-12 season that culminated in winning the ASUN Tournament. Coached by Donnie Jones, Stetson is led by junior guard Jalen Blackmon, whose 21.5 points per game is near the top of college basketball.

Stetson vs. UConn tickets for NCAA Tournament 2024

StubHub: Starting at $80.

SeatGeek: Starting at $79.

