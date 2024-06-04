Stetson Bennett’s younger brother commits to UGA baseball

Yet another member of the Bennett family will be joining University of Georgia athletics. On Sunday afternoon, Knox Bennett announced his intention to join the Bulldogs’ baseball team as a walk-on, the same path taken by his brothers Stetson and Luke on the football team.

Knox Bennett is listed at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and is originally from Blackshear, Georgia. Bennett arrives after spending the last two years playing both first and third baseman at Chipola College. He hit .350 and had three home runners and 21 RBIs this past season.

He will join a Georgia baseball team that is having its strongest statistical season since 2019 and currently competing in the NCAA regional tournament.

His brother Luke as previously mentioned plays on the football team as a wide receiver and played in the Orange Bowl for his first action on the field a year ago. Stetson is entering his first official year in the NFL after missing all of last season due to a mental health related absence.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire